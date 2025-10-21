Terra Voyage Launches a New B2B Club to Help Travel Professionals Grow Profits

Terra Voyage Pro Club — the first global B2B platform helping travel professionals sell Hidden Europe and grow profits.

Terra Voyage Pro Club launches to help travel agents earn more through verified suppliers, hidden gems, and expert travel training.

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new era begins for travel professionals seeking to move beyond mass tourism. Terra Voyage Pro Club , founded by travel industry expert Elizaveta Aleksandrova, officially launches as a curated B2B platform helping agents and tour creators design, sell, and profit from Hidden Europe — the side of the continent travelers can’t Google in 2 minutes. The platform provides a complete toolkit for professionals who want to grow margins through creativity, authenticity, and expertise — not discounts.“The future of travel sales isn’t in more volume — it’s in more meaning,” says Elizaveta. “Hidden Europe is about helping agents increase profits by offering experiences clients haven’t seen a hundred times before.”Inside the Platform, members gain access to:• 25+ curated, ready-to-sell itineraries updated weekly• Verified boutique hotels and suppliers across 20+ European countries• Fast Track Academy with practical sales & storytelling modules• Editable templates, pricing tools, and visa support• Private Discord community for collaboration, supplier updates, and weekly tipsBeyond tools, the club focuses on creating a professional ecosystem where travel designers and agencies can share insights, discover unique partners, and continuously expand their expertise in niche European travel. At the heart of Terra Voyage lies a simple belief: travel should be both profitable and purposeful. The Pro Club was created not as a mass marketplace, but as a curated environment where quality and integrity define every partnership. Its team believes that true growth for travel professionals comes from expertise, trust, and emotional connection with destinations — not from chasing discounts or trends. By combining creativity with commercial strategy, Terra Voyage helps agencies strengthen their positioning, build repeat clients, and create long-term value in an ever-changing market.Since its soft launch, Terra Voyage Pro Club has already attracted strong interest from travel professionals worldwide — from boutique agencies to destination designers — all seeking new ways to build authentic, profitable travel products. Early members highlight the platform’s combination of creative inspiration and practical resources as what makes it stand out in the B2B travel space. The founder - Elizaveta Aleksandrova - is a travel industry professional with over 25 years of experience in luxury hospitality, cruise operations, and bespoke travel design. She has worked with leading global brands including Royal Caribbean Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Leading Hotels of the World, and Small Luxury Hotels, and led VIP operations for destination management companies across Europe and Turkey.“Terra Voyage was built as the partner I always wished I had — reliable, practical, and based on real expertise,” Elizaveta adds.Founded in 2025, Terra Voyage Pro Club is a global B2B platform helping travel professionals sell Europe differently. Through its itineraries, supplier network, and training programs, Terra Voyage helps agents grow revenue while designing more meaningful, authentic travel experiences.

