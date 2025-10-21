Lucky Rabbit LLC Partners with Garba AI to Bring Agentic AI and Revenue Intelligence to North America

AI Powered Insights, Playbooks, and Auto-Sync to CRMs - AI-powered call analytics that automatically capture insights, score conversations, and drive performance across sales, recruiting, and customer success. AI Powered Operational insights to focus on what drives revenue - Perfect for staffing agencies, sales teams, and customer-facing organizations that need to scale quality conversations. AI-Powered Playbooks and Frameworks - In today's competitive landscape, every conversation counts.

Lucky Rabbit leads Garba AI’s North American expansion, delivering agentic AI and real-time analytics that turn every conversation into revenue intelligence.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucky Rabbit LLC, a multi-sector innovation firm serving technology, healthcare, staffing, and energy markets, today announced a strategic partnership with Garba AI, a Sweden-based leader in agentic AI and conversation intelligence. The partnership designates Lucky Rabbit as Garba AI’s first reseller and delivery partner across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marking Garba’s official expansion into the North American market and extending its mission to make intelligent, human-centered automation accessible to organizations of every size and sector.

Navigating Market Change with Real-Time Intelligence

The business landscape is evolving faster than ever. From supply-chain instability and shifting consumer demand to new hybrid workforce models, organizations face constant pressure to make smarter, faster, and more connected decisions. The next generation of competitive advantage lies in the ability to capture real-time intelligence that links internal operations with external business development and sales performance to drive measurable results.

Garba AI was designed for this exact moment. Using AI-powered call analytics, the platform transforms every meeting, sales discussion, recruiting call, customer success touchpoint, and business operations conversation into actionable insights. It automatically captures discussion themes, identifies opportunities, and measures engagement quality providing leaders with data-driven visibility into what drives outcomes. By scoring conversations and surfacing behavioral trends, Garba AI helps teams turn communication into a competitive strategy built on transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement.

“Lucky Rabbit's deep market expertise and forward-looking approach make them the perfect ally to expand Garba’s platform to new audiences. Together, Lucky Rabbit and Garba AI are enabling organizations across North America to unlock their teams’ full potential with agentic AI,” - Marcus Norrving, CEO and Co-Founder of Garba AI.

Turning Every Call Into Revenue Intelligence

At its core, Garba AI helps organizations turn every call into revenue intelligence. By capturing, analyzing, and interpreting conversations, the platform converts everyday interactions into actionable data that drive accountability, consistency, and growth. Leaders can now see where their teams invest time, how discussions align with strategic goals, and which engagement patterns lead to measurable success.

For small to mid-sized firms, Garba AI delivers a cost-effective, scalable solution that brings enterprise-grade analytics within reach—empowering growth-stage companies to compete through intelligence and automation, not headcount.

For large commercial enterprises, Garba AI provides strategic visibility into how teams allocate time and energy against monthly, quarterly, and annual objectives. Executives gain the clarity to steer priorities, coach more effectively, and measure productivity in real time.

Together, Lucky Rabbit and Garba AI are bridging the gap between internal operations and external revenue growth, helping organizations of all sizes adapt to today’s dynamic market through agentic AI and conversation-driven intelligence that improves every layer of engagement.

“This collaboration reflects what Lucky Rabbit was built for helping organizations build what matters through innovation, ownership, and faith,” said Shaun Edens, Founder & CEO of Lucky Rabbit. “The market is shifting daily, and leaders need systems that can learn, listen, and adapt in real time. Garba AI connects strategy to action transforming everyday calls into actionable business and operational intelligence.”

Expanding Across North America

As Garba AI’s inaugural partner, Lucky Rabbit will lead its go-to-market expansion across North America, developing tailored frameworks for government contracting, healthcare staffing, professional services, and enterprise organizations. Lucky Rabbit’s model combines deep domain expertise with agile delivery methods, ensuring clients can rapidly adopt agentic AI to enhance decision-making, strengthen collaboration, and scale operational excellence.

To accelerate this effort, Lucky Rabbit has appointed Andrew Goodwin as Vice President of Sales for its Product Division. Goodwin brings over 20 years of experience leading global sales enablement and channel strategy, helping organizations align technology adoption with measurable business outcomes. His leadership will focus on expanding Garba AI’s reach across both public and private sectors, enabling seamless adoption of revenue-intelligence frameworks built around each client’s mission and growth trajectory.

Expanding Capabilities and Product Innovation

Beyond its partnership with Garba AI, Lucky Rabbit continues to evolve as a build-what-matters innovation partner. The company is deepening its portfolio with offerings that combine speed, flexibility, and ownership:

- Low-Code / No-Code Product Development — Accelerating digital transformation through accessible platforms that reduce reliance on traditional engineering cycles while maintaining security and scalability.

- Fractional CxO Services — Delivering on-demand executive leadership in technology, strategy, and growth—embedding C-suite expertise without the long-term overhead.

- Prototyping as a Service (PTaaS) — Turning ideas into validated prototypes in weeks through rapid design, data integration, and user feedback loops that drive evidence-based innovation.

These capabilities empower clients to modernize faster, retain ownership of their innovations, and integrate AI-driven tools like Garba AI into sustainable operating frameworks that evolve with their business needs.

Joint Website Launches

To support the partnership rollout, Garba AI and Lucky Rabbit have launched TryGarbaAI.com. This is a dedicated North American hub for demos, onboarding, and partner engagement. The site introduces businesses to Garba’s full suite of conversation-intelligence solutions supported by Lucky Rabbit’s implementation, training, and strategic advisory services.

In addition, Lucky Rabbit will launch its new corporate website highlighting expanded AI, staffing, and modernization capabilities alongside a growing suite of partnerships. The relaunch underscores Lucky Rabbit’s commitment to delivering low-code / no-code solutions, Fractional CxO leadership, and PTaaS innovation empowering clients to build, scale, and own the future of their technology with confidence.

About Garba AI

Garba AI is a Swedish software company redefining how teams capture and act on meeting intelligence. Its agentic AI platform automatically transcribes, scores, and summarizes conversations to generate real-time insights that fuel performance and growth. From sales and recruiting to customer success, Garba AI enables organizations to scale quality conversations and close real deals faster.

Website: www.garba.ai

About Lucky Rabbit LLC

Founded in 2020, Lucky Rabbit LLC is a multi-market innovation partner serving federal, state, local, commercial, and international clients across technology, healthcare, energy, and staffing. Rooted in ownership, innovation, and shared purpose, Lucky Rabbit helps organizations modernize, automate, and elevate through AI-driven intelligence, low-code / no-code development, Fractional CXO services, and Prototyping as a Service (PTaaS).

Website: www.luckyrabbit.tech

Legal Disclaimer:

