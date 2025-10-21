Jason Ruedy, Harrisburg’s Best Debt Strategy: Jason Ruedy Highlights 90% Cash-Out Refinance with Zero PMI

The Home Loan Arranger

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Ruedy, also known as The Home Loan Arranger and widely regarded as one of the nation’s leading mortgage experts, is highlighting the overwhelming success and growing demand for the 90% cash-out refinance with no PMI (Private Mortgage Insurance) — a powerful mortgage solution that’s quickly becoming one of the most sought-after options for debt consolidation and home equity refinancing in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.Ruedy says he’s seeing a surge in Harrisburg homeowners leveraging this innovative refinance strategy to tap into more equity, consolidate high-interest credit card debt, and strengthen their overall financial position.“This product has exceeded every expectation,” says Ruedy. “Homeowners are taking advantage of the ability to unlock more equity — 10% more than most conventional refinance programs — while eliminating costly mortgage insurance. Over the life of the loan, this can translate into tens of thousands of dollars in savings.”📈 90% Cash-Out Refinance: A Game-Changer for Harrisburg HomeownersThe 90% LTV cash-out refinance with no PMI allows homeowners to access up to 90% of their home’s equity — compared to the standard 80% — without paying for private mortgage insurance. This expanded access to home equity means Harrisburg borrowers can:✅ Consolidate high-interest debt into one manageable, low-interest monthly payment✅ Lower monthly mortgage costs and improve cash flow✅ Pay off credit cards, medical bills, or student loans using home equity✅ Fund major home renovations or improvements✅ Eliminate PMI costs, which can save hundreds of dollars every monthThis powerful solution is becoming especially popular among Harrisburg homeowners seeking debt consolidation refinance loans to eliminate expensive revolving debt and reduce financial stress. In today’s challenging economy, home equity refinancing is one of the most effective ways to regain control of household finances and build long-term financial stability.🏠 Why Harrisburg Borrowers Are Choosing the 90% Cash-Out Refinance“We’re helping Pennsylvania families save money, reduce debt, and take back control of their finances,” Ruedy explains. “It’s one of the most impactful mortgage solutions available today — and the demand we’re seeing in Harrisburg for cash-out debt consolidation loans reflects just how valuable it is.”Traditional refinance products typically cap loan-to-value (LTV) ratios at 80%, limiting how much equity borrowers can access. The 90% cash-out refinance changes that dynamic, enabling homeowners to leverage significantly more of their property’s value without PMI — often resulting in lower monthly payments, faster debt payoff, and substantial long-term savings.

