SmartCore Travel Pouch Launches on Kickstarter With 60° Opening and 18 Smart Features for Smarter Travel

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE SmartCore Travel Pouch Launches on Kickstarter: A New Standard in Compact, Organized, and Secure Travel CarryOctober 2025 – ULTIX announces the launch of its newest innovation—the SmartCore Travel Pouch—now live on Kickstarter. Designed to solve the everyday pain points of modern travelers, this compact pouch combines smart organization with rapid accessibility and security-focused design, all in a minimalist form factor.Traveling today means navigating crowded airports, strict security lines, and constant on-the-go juggling of passports, boarding passes, cards, cash, devices, and essentials. The SmartCore Travel Pouch brings clarity to that chaos. With a patent-pending 60° RapidReach™ Opening, the pouch flips open and stands at an ergonomic angle, giving users a full dashboard-style view of all their items without needing to fumble, dig, or unzip multiple compartments.“We designed the SmartCore to think like your brain on a good day—organized, focused, and in control,” said the ULTIX design team. “It’s not just about storage, but structure. Every feature has a purpose.”18 Smart Features Packed Into One Small PouchDespite its compact size, the SmartCore Travel Pouch integrates 18 thoughtfully engineered features to optimize every inch of space. Highlights include:-Anti-Theft Locking Zipper: Keeps unwanted hands out-RFID-Blocking Layer: Protects cards and passports from wireless data theft-Passport & Boarding Pass Slots: Flat storage, quick access-Magnetic Cash Pocket: Snap-shut security with satisfying feedback-Pull-Tab Card & ID Tap Slots: Designed for one-hand use-Zippered Coin Pocket & Pen Holder-Built-in AirTag Tracker Slot: Hidden but ready-Multiple Carry Modes: Sling, neck, in-bag—whatever fits the moment-Water-Resistant Oxford Fabric + YKK Zippers: Built for real-world durability-Color, Carry, and CustomizationThe SmartCore pouch is available in two sleek tones: Midnight Black and Cloud Grey, both featuring a bright internal lining for visibility. The included paracord-style strap is lightweight, adjustable (50–150 cm), and removable—allowing users to wear it crossbody, over the shoulder, or stow it in their bag. ULTIX is also exploring upgraded strap add-ons in response to backer feedback, including slash-resistant and padded options.Built by a Proven TeamThis is not ULTIX’s first Kickstarter rodeo. With 15 successful campaigns behind them and a track record of delivering high-quality gear to thousands of backers worldwide, the team brings a reliable blend of design precision, community engagement, and delivery transparency.Limited Early Bird Pricing Now AvailableBackers can grab the SmartCore Travel Pouch at exclusive Early Bird prices for a limited time. The campaign features flexible reward tiers for solo, duo, and trio bundles—perfect for individual travelers, couples, or families.Kickstarter Campaign Live NowThe SmartCore Travel Pouch campaign is live on Kickstarter until Nov 9 2026. Backers can pledge with confidence, access stretch goals if unlocked, and join a global community of everyday travelers, minimalists, and adventurers.

