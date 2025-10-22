Geoff Epstein Mayoral Campaign Reaffirms Environmental Priorities for Framingham

As Mayor, Geoff will speed up initiatives to meet the City’s climate commitments and make Framingham a better place to live

We need to press ahead urgently to meet the city’s climate goals. As Mayor, I’ll prioritize actions that positively impact the city’s future while enhancing beauty and livability for residents.” — Mayoral Candidate Geoff Epstein

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today the Geoff Epstein for Mayor Campaign reaffirmed the candidate’s priorities for environmental action in Framingham. They include:Support for the City’s adoption of the state’s Opt-In Specialized Stretch Energy Code. Most of the suburban towns in the Metro Boston area have already adopted this energy-efficient building code , with Framingham lagging behind.Install solar panels at all Framingham schools and other municipal buildings at a pace of 10 new solar installations annually, taking advantage of the last of the Inflation Reduction Act incentives. Only two of the 13 public schools in the city currently have solar installations.Support the appointment of a Chief Climate and Sustainability Officer (CCSO), whose first job will be to complete the unfinished Climate Action plan for the city. The CCSO will then be empowered to take all actions necessary to make sure the city meets its climate commitments.Plant 1000 or more trees along Framingham's streets, especially in large existing heat islands in South Framingham and near large parking lots and in parks.Work with the Planning Board, City Council and residents to evaluate how the city’s participation in the MBTA Communities Act can help the city meet climate change goals and reduce city traffic, while allowing development that fits the scale and character of Framingham neighborhoods.Continue to support the EVERSOURCE geothermal project in Framingham beyond the pilot program phase, expected to end around June 2026.Review and adopt the 2020 Open Space Plan and work with Planning Board and the Community Preservation Committee to identify and protect the remaining open space in the city for the public’s enjoyment and to sequester carbon.Replace aging water and sewer lines to prevent a repeat of the disastrous sewage spill into the Sudbury River in July 2024.Vigorously encourage wider adoption of curbside composting to reduce methane emissions, a potent greenhouse gas. Currently about 500 households participate out of more than 27,000 households, so there’s lots of room to grow. Each additional household that composts reduces the trash stream and saves the city money, as 40% of the trash stream is compostable.Background InformationFramingham’s climate goals and planning: In 2022 the City Council adopted a target to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 in alignment with the state’s goals, but the city’s Climate Action Plan is in limbo after more than three years of development.Adoption of the Massachusetts Municipal Opt-In Specialized Stretch Energy Code would require new construction to meet higher energy efficiency standards and prepare for all-electric heating and cooling. New buildings would need to use electricity for all heating, cooling and appliances, or be pre-wired for all-electric in the future. Homes larger than 4000 square feet would be required to have renewable energy such as solar panels and multifamily buildings would need to meet the Passive House energy efficiency standard. With the strong market interest in real estate development in Framingham, this code is overdue, especially considering its adoption and success in most of the suburban communities to the north and west of Boston.Solar Panels at Schools and Other Municipal Buildings. Currently only two Framingham schools, Brophy Elementary School and Fuller Middle School, have solar panels, although enhanced Inflation Reduction Act incentives became available in 2022. Geoff Epstein has pledged to install 10 solar installations annually, both on school roofs and parking lot canopies, while federal incentives are still available through the Inflation Reduction Act.Plant 1000 Trees. As Mayor, Geoff Epstein will dramatically expand the city’s existing program to plant trees. In collaboration with local organizations such as Energize Framingham and with funding from the state and city, Framingham will accelerate its program to line the streets with trees. Currently Framingham heat islands experience summer temperatures as much as 10 degrees higher than tree lined streets. Planting trees will lower the city’s carbon footprint and reduce the heat island effect, helping residents to stay cooler and healthier in summer heat.About Geoff EpsteinTo learn more about Geoff’s background and his campaign priorities, visit geoffepsteinformayor.com.

