New Book Sacred, Not Sinful Challenges Debate on Faith and Greek Life in Black Communities

Dr Lyman with arms crossed

Dr. Lyman Montgomery’s new book bridges faith and culture, offering a Biblical view of Black Greek life and Christian identity.

Faith and culture do not have to compete. When guided by Scripture, both can serve a greater purpose.” — Dr. Lyman Montgomery

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Lyman A. Montgomery, respected author, consultant, and fraternity member, announces the release of his new book, Sacred, Not Sinful, a groundbreaking work exploring whether faith and Greek life can truly coexist.For years, social media has been filled with videos calling on Christians to renounce their membership in Black Greek-letter organizations. Sacred, Not Sinful offers a balanced and Biblical response to this growing debate. The book asserts that faith and Greek life are not opposites but can work together when rooted in spiritual integrity and service.“Many believers have been told they cannot belong to both the body of Christ and a fraternity or sorority,” says Dr. Montgomery. “This book shows that it is possible to be both faithful and focused on uplifting your community through your Greek affiliation.”Drawing from Scripture, leadership experience, and decades of involvement in education and faith communities, Dr. Montgomery presents a fresh perspective on a misunderstood topic. He shows how faith can inform culture and how cultural identity can serve God’s purpose when properly aligned.Sacred, Not Sinful challenges divisive narratives and offers hope for believers seeking to integrate their spiritual walk with their Greek identity. It invites dialogue among pastors, students, and alumni who want to live authentically without abandoning their heritage or commitments.The book is now available at www.SacredGreeks.com and through major online retailers.

Dr. Lyman Montgomery: The Tension Between Faith and Fraternity

