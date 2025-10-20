New Book Sacred, Not Sinful Challenges Debate on Faith and Greek Life in Black Communities
Dr. Lyman Montgomery’s new book bridges faith and culture, offering a Biblical view of Black Greek life and Christian identity.
For years, social media has been filled with videos calling on Christians to renounce their membership in Black Greek-letter organizations. Sacred, Not Sinful offers a balanced and Biblical response to this growing debate. The book asserts that faith and Greek life are not opposites but can work together when rooted in spiritual integrity and service.
“Many believers have been told they cannot belong to both the body of Christ and a fraternity or sorority,” says Dr. Montgomery. “This book shows that it is possible to be both faithful and focused on uplifting your community through your Greek affiliation.”
Drawing from Scripture, leadership experience, and decades of involvement in education and faith communities, Dr. Montgomery presents a fresh perspective on a misunderstood topic. He shows how faith can inform culture and how cultural identity can serve God’s purpose when properly aligned.
Sacred, Not Sinful challenges divisive narratives and offers hope for believers seeking to integrate their spiritual walk with their Greek identity. It invites dialogue among pastors, students, and alumni who want to live authentically without abandoning their heritage or commitments.
The book is now available at www.SacredGreeks.com
and through major online retailers.
Dr. Lyman Montgomery
SacredGreeks.com
+1 9374096866
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
X
Sacred, Not Sinful: Can Faith and Greek Life Coexist? | Dr. Lyman A. Montgomery
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.