Bissinger’s Handcrafted Chocolatier to Open Boutique at Macy’s Herald Square on National Chocolate Day, October 28

Historic chocolatier debuts 2,500-square-foot luxury destination on the 6th floor

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bissinger’s Handcrafted Chocolatier, the legendary chocolate house with roots tracing back to 1668 in Paris, is proud to announce the opening of its flagship boutique on National Chocolate Day, October 28th, inside one of the world’s largest department stores- Macy’s Herald Square. This landmark location in the heart of New York City marks the largest boutique in the company’s 350-year history.

“This iconic destination is the perfect fit for our chocolate, which was once served in the Palace of Versailles and as far as we can tell, is the oldest chocolate company in the world,” said Bissinger’s Chief Chocolate Officer, Dan Abel Jr.

The boutique takes over part of the 6th floor of Macy’s Herald Square, with an additional presence on the 1st floor, offering an elevated chocolate experience that includes a candy case, boxed assortments and seasonal confections.

“We are excited to be bringing Bissinger’s to our iconic New York flagship – it will be a must visit destination for our customers," said Tom Leuer, Vice President, Food & Toys at Macy’s.

The Macy’s Herald Square opening follows Bissinger’s 2025 retail expansion outside of the Midwest with boutiques in Palm Beach, Florida, and Nashville, Tennessee. Several more locations are planned for 2026.The company’s factory and headquarters remain in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Bissinger’s Handcrafted Chocolatier

The Bissinger family began its storied tradition of crafting confections in 17th century France, where our legendary chocolate was enjoyed by European nobility and heads of state. According to accounts passed down from generation to generation, Bissinger's confections were a delicacy among notable names such as Napoleon Bonaparte and the Rothschilds, and the family was even granted the title of Confiseur Imperial (Confectioner of the Empire) by King Louis XIV. Some years later, in 1845, Karl Bissinger would leave France, bringing his loyal master confectioner and all of the Bissinger family secrets to the United States. He settled just outside of Cincinnati, where he opened the very first Bissinger's kitchen in America. In 1927, his son, also named Karl, would carry on the Bissinger's tradition, opening his own kitchen in St. Louis- the city our company still calls home. To learn more, visit Bissingers.com and follow: Instagram.com/Bissingers, Facebook.com/Bissingers.

