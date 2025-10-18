Submit Release
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Day of Restoration of Independence

AZERBAIJAN, October 18 - To the participants of the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh – “Rebuild Karabakh”

Dear exhibition participants,

It is my sincere pleasure to welcome you to the opening of the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh – “Rebuild Karabakh.”

This year, within the framework of...

14 October 2025, 11:17

