Top 100 Business Directories in Canada (September 2025)

Canada Online analyzed Similarweb data to rank the most visited business directories in Canada by traffic share.

Canada Online (cdncompanies.com), a bilingual Canadian business directory, has published a new study ranking the Top 100 Business Directories in Canada, based on data from Similarweb (September 2025).The ranking measures website traffic to identify which online directories generate the most visibility for Canadian businesses.According to the study, the top three positions are held by yelp.ca (38.10%), yellowpages.ca (17.64%), and canada411.ca (15.82%).cdncompanies.com (Canada Online) ranked 6th overall, with a growing share of 0.78%.The report focuses exclusively on genuine business directories and citation sites, excluding unrelated or people-search domains.Top 10 Business Directories in Canada by Traffic Share (Sept 2025):1. yelp.ca — 38.10%2. yellowpages.ca — 17.64%3. canada411.ca — 15.82%4. yelp.com — 6.12%5. 411.ca — 1.66%6. cdncompanies.com — 0.78%7. chamberofcommerce.com — 0.77%8. canadapages.com — 0.35%9. cylex-canada.ca — 0.34%10. find-open.ca — 0.33%"Our goal is to help Canadian businesses strengthen their online visibility through consistent listings and verified data," said Sergey Yevseev, founder of Canada Online. "We want to make it easier for business owners to understand which directories matter most for local SEO."The full Top 100 list, including notable international directories with Canadian coverage (such as Ourbis, Hotfrog, Profile Canada, and Opendi), is available on the official website 📊 Source: Similarweb — Business Directories in Canada, September 2025.Data compiled by the Canada Online Research Team.

Legal Disclaimer:

