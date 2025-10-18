India’s OPM Ventures Taps Global Co-Production Partners At Film London 2025
Producer K.R. Harish sparks U.K. and U.S. interest with In the Ring as cross-border projects worth €50M begin to take shape.
Question: We heard about the developments at Film London 2025 and wanted to know more about what’s taking shape.
Harish: It’s a bit early to get into specifics, but we’re excited. We’re looking to collaborate on a slate of films with about three international producers on a co-production basis.
Question: The idea of foreign investors backing Hindi films is intriguing. Could this open door for other Indian producers?
Harish: Yes of course. But we need to understand this better. Traditionally, Indian films reaching international audiences fall into two buckets — the Bollywood spectacle for the diaspora, or the Art-House Indie with European sensibilities. But there’s a third space: commercial, entertaining cinema that connects with audiences both in India and abroad. I discovered that somewhat by accident when Quick Gun Murugun found cult status not just in Europe, but also in places like Mexico and Brazil. That idea carried forward with What the Fish, and later the Netflix originals House Arrest and Plan A Plan B.
Question: From your experience, what’s the most critical factor in making such films work?
Harish: Treatment. You’re inviting everyone to the theatre but speaking to a specific kind of viewer — one that values sharp, intelligent storytelling. These audiences have global exposure; they’re not looking for escapisOpmm or existential angst. They want authenticity, humor that’s clever but not loud, and worlds that feel culturally rooted yet accessible. That calls for brave writers and brave directors.
Question: Sounds like you’re just getting started.
Harish: (smiles) I think I have to run now.
We had many more questions, but clearly, a new chapter of India–U.K. collaboration is unfolding — and K.R. Harish is quietly helping shape it.
