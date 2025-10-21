Cambridge Infotech Becomes an Accredited Training Centre with EC-Council in 2025

Cambridge Infotech expands its cybersecurity training portfolio as an EC-Council Accredited Training Centre in Bangalore. Cambridge Infotech launches advanced Ethical Hacking and Cybersecurity programs as part of its EC-Council Accredited Training Centre partnership. Cambridge Infotech offers specialized Cyber Network Security training to prepare students for real-world cybersecurity challenges.

Becoming an EC-Council ATC strengthens our mission to make world-class cybersecurity education accessible to every aspiring professional.” — Aju Cletus, Head of Digital Marketing, Cambridge Infotech

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cambridge Infotech, a leading IT training and upskilling institute, proudly announces that it has officially signed the Accredited Training Centre (ATC) agreement with EC-Council, one of the world’s most respected cybersecurity certification bodies.With this partnership, Cambridge Infotech is now an authorized training provider for EC-Council programs, including Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Network Defender (CND), and other globally recognized cybersecurity certifications.This new accreditation joins Cambridge Infotech’s growing list of affiliations with leading technology and education organizations, including CompTIA, AWS, IBM, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.“This partnership marks another milestone in our mission to deliver globally benchmarked IT and cybersecurity education,” said Aju Cletus, Head of Digital Marketing at Cambridge Infotech.“With EC-Council’s ATC status, our students gain access to advanced, globally validated learning pathways that open up strong career opportunities.”Cambridge Infotech continues to uphold its strong collaborations with Skill India (NSDC), Technical Education Department, Karnataka, and the Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of External Affairs, solidifying its position as one of India’s fastest-growing professional training institutes.The institute plans to launch specialized Cybersecurity Bootcamp Programs starting November 2025, offering both classroom and online modes, designed for IT professionals, students, and working executives seeking globally recognized certification and hands-on training.For more information about upcoming cybersecurity programs and training schedules, visit www.cambridgeinfotech.io

