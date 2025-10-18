Noah Coughlan embarks on Historic Trek to Cross All 50 States on Foot with only 14 States Remaining

2026 Run For America Run For America 2023 Finish in Florida

Noah Coughlan aims to become just the third person ever to cross all 50 U.S. States on foot. He has previously completed 36 States with 14 remaining.

We have much more in common than we do apart, and when we work together, we can cross continents and reach other oceans.” — Noah Coughlan

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday October 18th, Noah Coughlan began the "2026 Run For America : A Tribute to the American People" near Coolidge, Kansas enroute to Wichita, Topeka, and Kansas City. His 5th and final run across the United States is unique as he has never crossed Kansas or the Carolinas on his 4 previous Runs.To complete all 50 States, Coughlan will cross 1,000 miles across Kansas and both Carolinas independently, followed by the 3,500 mile transcontinental coast-to-coast run from the Atlantic Ocean in Maine to the Pacific Ocean at Oregon. With the lower 48 States complete, Coughlan will continue with a 900 mile run from the Arctic Ocean at Prudhoe Bay, Alaska to Anchorage. The momentous effort will culminate on America's 250th Birthday, July 4, 2026, in Honolulu, Hawaii after running the Hawaiian Islands.After 15 years and nearly 20,000 miles, Noah will make history as only the THIRD person to ever cross every U.S. State on foot, joining the ranks of ultra-runners Helene Neville and Paul Reese who crossed all 50 States in their respective journeys.The Run For America totals 5,500 miles across 20 States and 260 days. As Coughlan will tell you, it's not about the running. It's all about the People. His thematic treks are personal and impactful across big cities and small towns as he runs solo with a jogging stroller of supplies adorned with an 8 foot pole supporting an American Flag.His first 3 Runs in 2011, 2013, and 2015 focused on advocacy efforts to find cures and solutions for the 35 Million Americans battling a rare disease or disorder.In 2020, Coughlan ran 600 miles across Ireland in an act of international goodwill to help the 700,000 Irish facing rare diseases.In 2023, Coughlan paid tribute to America's Veterans and active duty military with a 3,700 mile "Tribute to the American Soldier" with an urgent emphasis on interviewing some of the 70,000 remaining World War 2 Veterans.Noah's previous Runs reached more than 25 Million people as he has run over 14,000 miles, completed over 250 media interviews with TV, radio, newspapers, magazines, online, and abroad in Ireland and Europe. He has worked with the United States Congress, met numerous Governors and Mayors and State Representatives across the United States. Coughlan has been recognized by the United States Air Force as well as the United States Marines Corps who folded the previous American Flags that Noah carried upon each conclusion.His impact has been deliberate and sincere with using a run across America to make a positive impact on everyone he meets.In his final effort, Coughlan now adds his focus to the American People in addition to interviewing World War II Veterans and rare disease families. He will pay tribute to everyday Americans and ask what America and the American Flag means to them.Over the course of the next 260 days, Coughlan will cross his 37th through 50th State engaging big cities and small towns honoring everyday Americans and veterans and encouraging unity while highlighting the enduring spirit of our Nation through media and storytelling for a renewed appreciation for America’s shared history. As Noah states, "We have much more in common than we do apart, and when we work together, we can cross continents and reach other oceans."His historic efforts are proof that the American Spirit is still alive and that one person can truly make a difference.For more information, visit https://www.runforusa.com To reach Noah Coughlan, email info@runforusa.com

What does the American Flag mean to You?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.