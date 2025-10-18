School of Engineering welcomes new faculty in 2024-25

The MIT School of Engineering welcomes new faculty members across six of its academic units. This new cohort of faculty members, who have recently started their roles at MIT, conduct research across a diverse range of disciplines.

“We are thrilled to welcome these accomplished scholars to the School of Engineering,” says Maria C. Yang, interim dean of engineering and William E. Leonhard (1940) Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. “Each brings unique expertise across a wide range of fields and is advancing knowledge with real-world impact. They all share a deep commitment to research excellence and a passion for teaching and mentorship.”

Faculty with appointments in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) and the Institute for Data, Systems, and Society (IDSS) report into both the School of Engineering and the MIT Stephen A. Schwarzman College of Computing.

The new engineering faculty include:

Masha Folk joined the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics as an assistant professor in July 2024 and is currently the Charles Stark Draper Career Development Professor. Her research focuses on sustainable aerospace technology driven by a deep desire to accelerate carbon-neutral aviation. She previously worked as an aerodynamics specialist for Rolls-Royce. Folk received her BS in aerospace engineering from Ohio State University, her MS in aerospace engineering from Purdue University, and her PhD in energy, fluids, and turbomachinery from the University of Cambridge.

Sophia Henneberg joined the Department of Nuclear Science and Engineering (NSE) as an assistant professor in September. Her research focuses on developing, utilizing, and extending optimization tools to identify new, promising stellarator designs, which are a promising path toward fusion energy. Previously, she was the principal investigator of EUROfusion’s Stellarator Optimization Theory, Simulation, Validation, and Verification group. Henneberg received a BS in physics at the Goethe-Universität, an MA in physics at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, and a PhD in physics at the University of York.

Omar Khattab joined the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science as an assistant professor in July. He is also affiliated with the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). His research develops new algorithms and abstractions for declarative AI programming and for composing retrieval and reasoning. Khattab previously worked as a research scientist at Databricks. He received a BS in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University and a PhD in computer science from Stanford University.

Tania Lopez-Silva joined the Department of Materials Science and Engineering as an assistant professor in July. Her research focuses on supramolecular hydrogels — soft materials made from self-assembling molecules, primarily peptides. Previously, she served as a postdoc at the National Cancer Institute. Lopez-Silva earned her BS in chemistry from Tecnológico de Monterrey and her MA and PhD in chemistry from Rice University.

Ethan Peterson ’13 joined the Department of Nuclear Science and Engineering as an assistant professor in July 2024. His research focuses on improving radiation transport and transmutation methods for the design of fusion technologies, as well as whole-facility modeling for fusion power plants. Previously, he worked as a research scientist at MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. Peterson received his BS in nuclear engineering and physics from MIT and his PhD in plasma physics from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Dean Price joined the Department of Nuclear Science and Engineering as the Atlantic Richfield Career Development Professor in Energy Studies and an assistant professor in September. His work focuses on the simulation and control of advanced reactors, with expertise in uncertainty quantification, scientific machine learning, and artificial intelligence for nuclear applications. Previously, he was the Russell L. Heath Distinguished Postdoctoral Fellow at Idaho National Laboratory. He earned his BS in nuclear engineering from the University of Illinois and his PhD in nuclear engineering from the University of Michigan.

Daniel Varon joined the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics as the Boeing Assistant Professor, holding an MIT Schwarzman College of Computing shared position with IDSS, in July. Varon’s research focuses on using satellite observations of atmospheric composition to better understand human impacts on the environment and identify opportunities to reduce them. Previously, he held a visiting postdoctoral fellowship at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs. Varon earned a BS in physics and a BA in English literature from McGill University, and an MS in applied mathematics and PhD in atmospheric chemistry from Harvard University.

Raphael Zufferey joined the Department of Mechanical Engineering as an assistant professor in January. He studies bioinspired methods and unconventional designs to solve seamless aerial and aquatic locomotion for applications in ocean sciences. Zufferey previously worked as a Marie Curie postdoc at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL). He received his BA in micro-engineering and MS in robotics from EPFL and a PhD in robotics and aeronautics from Imperial College London.

The School of Engineering is also welcoming a number of faculty in the Department of EECS and the IDSS who hold shared positions with the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing and other departments. These include: Bailey Flanigan, Brian Hedden, Yunha Hwang, Benjamin Lindquist, Paris Smaragdis, Pu “Paul" Liang, Mariana Popescu, and Daniel Varon. For more information about these faculty members, read the Schwarzman College of Computing’s recent article.

Additionally, the School of Engineering has adopted the shared faculty search model to hire its first shared faculty member: Mark Rau. For more information, read the School of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences recent article.