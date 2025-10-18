DAB News release on free pesticide disposal program on Hawai‘i Island

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

2025 STATEWIDE PESTICIDE DISPOSAL PROGRAM FOR

COMMERCIAL BUSINESSES ON HAWAI‘I ISLAND

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oct. 17, 2025

NR25-26

HONOLULU — The Pesticides Branch of the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (DAB) is continuing its second annual statewide Pesticide Disposal Program (PDP) on Hawai‘i Island. Under the program, farms and other commercial users of pesticides may safely dispose of canceled, suspended, unwanted or unlabeled pesticides. The PDP is only for commercial operations and state and county government agencies. There are some restrictions (see list of acceptable and unacceptable pesticides). Household pesticides will not be accepted under this program.

The PDP has scheduled the following pesticide collection events:

Hilo – Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The registration deadline is Nov. 21, 2025, by 4:30 p.m.*

Kona – Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The registration deadline is Nov. 25, 2025, by 4:30 p.m.*

*The exact drop-off locations will be provided only to registered participants. The registration form and PDP information are available on the DAB website at: https://dab.hawaii.gov/pi/main/pesticide-disposal-program/.

Each participant will be eligible for free disposal for up to a maximum of 250 pounds of canceled suspended, unwanted, unlabeled, or unused pesticides and pesticidal wastes. Questions regarding the program and registration assistance should be directed to: EnviroServices & Training Center, 808-456-3494 or email: [email protected]. Other neighbor island collection dates will be announced in the future.

The PDP is available to agricultural operations, including farms, ranches, nurseries and greenhouse growers. In addition, pesticide dealers, licensed pest control operators, golf course operators, landscape professionals, state and city agencies. Residential pesticides users are not eligible for this program and residents should contact their respective counties for information regarding household hazardous waste disposal programs.

“While pesticides play a significant role in our daily lives, responsible pesticide management is crucial. Improper disposal can lead to potential risks for human and animal health and our environment,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity. “With the PDP, our Pesticides Branch has developed an environmentally friendly solution for commercial entities to dispose of unwanted pesticides at no cost.”

The list of acceptable and unacceptable pesticides, safety tips on transporting pesticides, PDP collection schedule, frequently asked questions and the PDP registration form are available at: https://dab.hawaii.gov/pi/main/pesticide-disposal-program/. Participants must take an inventory of the pesticides they want to dispose of and identify the type and quantity of each pesticide.

During the first year of the successful program, the PDP collected almost 40,000 pounds of pesticides waste statewide.

Final statistics from the 2023-2024 PDP:

Pounds of waste pesticides collected: 39,200+

Number of collection sites: 7 Pounds collected by site: O‘ahu: 7,377 lbs Maui: 7,132 lbs Kaua‘i: 3,986 lbs Kona: 4,366 lbs Hilo: 2,944 lbs Moloka‘i: 833 lbs Lāna‘i: 12,642 lbs

Total program cost: $723,061

Oldest pesticide collected: 1980

