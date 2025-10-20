AgroGreen and Partners Pioneer Climate-Resilient Agriculture with CSV-P Launch in Akwa Ibom
AgroGreen Dynamics Ltd and partners officially unveil the Climate-Smart Village Program (CSV-P) in Akwa Ibom State — pioneering regenerative, data-driven agriculture for food security and climate resilience.
CSV-P to strengthen Nigeria’s agribusiness value chain through regenerative farming, data-driven systems, and climate-resilient innovation.
This launch marks a major step toward achieving food security, climate resilience, and regenerative economic growth in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, positioning Akwa Ibom as a hub for innovation and sustainable agribusiness.
Driving Climate-Resilient Agriculture
The Climate-Smart Village Programme (CSV-P) is AgroGreen’s flagship initiative — a transformative, community-based model that integrates regenerative agriculture, cooperative inclusion, and digital innovation.
CSV-P serves as a living laboratory for sustainable agribusiness, where farmers learn, practice, and scale climate-resilient farming systems supported by real-time monitoring tools.
AgroGreen’s Managing Director described the program as “a blueprint for transforming Nigeria’s smallholder communities into climate-smart enterprise hubs where productivity, soil health, and carbon finance converge.”
Event Details and Dignitaries
The CSV-P Flag-off will take place on Monday, October 27, 2025, at the CRBDA Irrigation Project, Onna Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, as part of the four-day Agribusiness Roundtable.
The event will feature the groundbreaking of the Centre for Innovation and Sustainable Agriculture (CISA) and include high-level guests such as:
Governors of the South-South States of Nigeria
Federal Ministers and National Assembly Members
Representatives of international development agencies
Agribusiness investors and cooperative leaders
Themed “Resilient Agribusiness: A Sustainable Solution for a Changing World,” the conference will highlight innovative models and policies for building sustainable food systems across Nigeria.
Strategic Focus and Implementation Model
Under AgroGreen’s five-step CSV-P Implementation Framework, each Climate-Smart Village integrates:
Regenerative soil and water management practices
Digital MRV (Monitoring, Reporting, Verification) for soil carbon and crop health tracking
Youth and women empowerment platforms through AgroGreen’s Youth Network (AYN) and Women in Green Agriculture (WiGA)
Zero Poison Protocol (ZPP) for food safety and export readiness
Local processing hubs to reduce post-harvest losses and add value to farm produce
Through partnerships with FACAN, NAADI, and global input innovators such as HGS Bioscience, the CSV-P model blends science, data, and community inclusion to regenerate farmlands and improve livelihoods.
Impact and Alignment
AgroGreen aims to establish 250 Climate-Smart Villages by 2030, covering over 25,000 hectares of farmland, restoring soil fertility, enhancing water use efficiency, and creating 50,000 green jobs nationwide.
The program aligns directly with Nigeria’s Renewed Hope Food Security Agenda (2023–2030), the African Union Kampala Declaration (2021–2036), and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 1, 2, 13, and 15).
Through its MRV dashboard and cooperative governance system, CSV-P also creates verifiable data streams for carbon credit markets and international climate finance, advancing Nigeria’s contribution to global emission-reduction commitments.
Value Chain Development
A key pillar of CSV-P is value addition through decentralized processing hubs.
These hubs ensure that farmers not only grow food sustainably but also process, package, and market high-quality produce that meets local and international standards.
By integrating storage and agro-processing into the Climate-Smart Village model, AgroGreen is closing gaps in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain — from soil to market.
Quote
“Our mission is to build profitable farms that heal the land, empower communities, and deliver quality produce to local and global markets,”
said Earl Edison, Director of Operations at AgroGreen Dynamics Ltd.
“The CSV-P model demonstrates that sustainable agriculture is not only possible but profitable, scalable, and measurable.”
About AgroGreen Dynamics Ltd
AgroGreen Dynamics Ltd is a Nigerian regenerative agribusiness company driving the transition to sustainable, climate-smart agriculture through innovation, cooperative inclusion, and data transparency.
Its flagship initiatives include the Climate-Smart Village Programme (CSV-P), ManagedFarm Joint-Venture Model, Humi[K] WSP regenerative input, and AgroGreen MRV Dashboard for verified climate data and carbon farming.
📍 Project Office: 26 Idoro Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria
🌐 Website: www.agrogreenfarms.com
✉️ Email: operations@agrogreenfarms.com
Emem Emem
AgroGreen Dynamics Limited
+234 706 698 8088
admin@agrogreenfarms.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.