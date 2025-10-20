AgroGreen and Partners Pioneer Climate-Resilient Agriculture with CSV-P Launch in Akwa Ibom

AgroGreen Dynamics Ltd and partners officially unveil the Climate-Smart Village Program (CSV-P) in Akwa Ibom State — pioneering regenerative, data-driven agriculture for food security and climate resilience. Dr. Ekanem Etuk, Associate Professor and Agricultural Development and Policy Expert Official logo of AgroGreen Dynamics Ltd — Nigeria’s leading regenerative agribusiness company driving innovation in climate-smart and sustainable farming.

CSV-P to strengthen Nigeria’s agribusiness value chain through regenerative farming, data-driven systems, and climate-resilient innovation.

Our mission is to build profitable farms that heal the land, empower communities, and deliver quality produce to local and global markets.” — Earl Edison, Director of Operations, AgroGreen Dynamics Ltd

UYO, AKWA IBOM , NIGERIA, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AgroGreen Dynamics Ltd , in collaboration with the Nigeria Agribusiness and Agro-Industry Development Initiative (NAADI), the Federation of Agricultural Commodity Associations of Nigeria (FACAN), and the AgroGreen Farmers Cooperative Society of Nigeria (AFCSN), will officially launch Nigeria’s Climate-Smart Village Programme (CSV-P) during the 4th South-South Agribusiness Roundtable International Conference (Uyo 2025).This launch marks a major step toward achieving food security, climate resilience, and regenerative economic growth in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, positioning Akwa Ibom as a hub for innovation and sustainable agribusiness.Driving Climate-Resilient AgricultureThe Climate-Smart Village Programme (CSV-P) is AgroGreen’s flagship initiative — a transformative, community-based model that integrates regenerative agriculture, cooperative inclusion, and digital innovation.CSV-P serves as a living laboratory for sustainable agribusiness, where farmers learn, practice, and scale climate-resilient farming systems supported by real-time monitoring tools.AgroGreen’s Managing Director described the program as “a blueprint for transforming Nigeria’s smallholder communities into climate-smart enterprise hubs where productivity, soil health, and carbon finance converge.”Event Details and DignitariesThe CSV-P Flag-off will take place on Monday, October 27, 2025, at the CRBDA Irrigation Project, Onna Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, as part of the four-day Agribusiness Roundtable.The event will feature the groundbreaking of the Centre for Innovation and Sustainable Agriculture (CISA) and include high-level guests such as:Governors of the South-South States of NigeriaFederal Ministers and National Assembly MembersRepresentatives of international development agenciesAgribusiness investors and cooperative leadersThemed “Resilient Agribusiness: A Sustainable Solution for a Changing World,” the conference will highlight innovative models and policies for building sustainable food systems across Nigeria.Strategic Focus and Implementation ModelUnder AgroGreen’s five-step CSV-P Implementation Framework, each Climate-Smart Village integrates:Regenerative soil and water management practicesDigital MRV (Monitoring, Reporting, Verification) for soil carbon and crop health trackingYouth and women empowerment platforms through AgroGreen’s Youth Network (AYN) and Women in Green Agriculture (WiGA)Zero Poison Protocol (ZPP) for food safety and export readinessLocal processing hubs to reduce post-harvest losses and add value to farm produceThrough partnerships with FACAN, NAADI, and global input innovators such as HGS Bioscience, the CSV-P model blends science, data, and community inclusion to regenerate farmlands and improve livelihoods.Impact and AlignmentAgroGreen aims to establish 250 Climate-Smart Villages by 2030, covering over 25,000 hectares of farmland, restoring soil fertility, enhancing water use efficiency, and creating 50,000 green jobs nationwide.The program aligns directly with Nigeria’s Renewed Hope Food Security Agenda (2023–2030), the African Union Kampala Declaration (2021–2036), and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 1, 2, 13, and 15).Through its MRV dashboard and cooperative governance system, CSV-P also creates verifiable data streams for carbon credit markets and international climate finance, advancing Nigeria’s contribution to global emission-reduction commitments.Value Chain DevelopmentA key pillar of CSV-P is value addition through decentralized processing hubs.These hubs ensure that farmers not only grow food sustainably but also process, package, and market high-quality produce that meets local and international standards.By integrating storage and agro-processing into the Climate-Smart Village model, AgroGreen is closing gaps in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain — from soil to market.Quote“Our mission is to build profitable farms that heal the land, empower communities, and deliver quality produce to local and global markets,”said Earl Edison, Director of Operations at AgroGreen Dynamics Ltd.“The CSV-P model demonstrates that sustainable agriculture is not only possible but profitable, scalable, and measurable.”About AgroGreen Dynamics LtdAgroGreen Dynamics Ltd is a Nigerian regenerative agribusiness company driving the transition to sustainable, climate-smart agriculture through innovation, cooperative inclusion, and data transparency.Its flagship initiatives include the Climate-Smart Village Programme (CSV-P), ManagedFarm Joint-Venture Model, Humi[K] WSP regenerative input , and AgroGreen MRV Dashboard for verified climate data and carbon farming.📍 Project Office: 26 Idoro Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria🌐 Website: www.agrogreenfarms.com ✉️ Email: operations@agrogreenfarms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.