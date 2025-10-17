Helpline Offers Immediate Crisis Counseling to People Affected by Alaska Typhoon

The Disaster Distress Helpline, at 1-800-985-5990, can provide immediate counseling to survivors, first responders, eyewitnesses, and anyone else experiencing emotional distress as a result of Typhoon Halong and its aftermath in Alaska.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration sponsors the Disaster Distress Helpline. The Helpline, available at 1-800-985-5990 or www.samhsa.gov/ddh, immediately connects callers to trained and caring professionals from the nearest crisis counseling center in the nationwide network of centers. Counselors are available 24/7 and trained to offer support to people who may be experiencing a range of symptoms.

Helpline staff provide confidential counseling, referrals and other needed support services. Spanish speakers can press “2” for bilingual support. Callers can also connect with counselors in more than 100 other languages via third-party interpretation services by indicating their preferred language to the responding counselor. For Deaf and Hard of Hearing ASL Callers: Please text or call the DDH at 1-800-985-5990 using your preferred Relay provider.