Two elk shot and not fully salvaged near Bovill

Idaho Fish and Game officers were notified of two elk harvested in Bob’s Creek near Bovill that were not fully salvaged. Senior Conservation Officer, Brian Perkes investigated both elk and found that the tenderloins had not been retrieved as required by state law. Both elk would have been harvested sometime between Monday, Oct. 13, and Thursday, Oct. 15. Officers are seeking information to identify suspects in this investigation.

Idaho code 36-1202 outlines the edible portions of big game animals include the hind quarters, front quarters, loins and tenderloins. Leaving any of these edible portions in the field is considered waste, which is a misdemeanor violation. According to officer Perkes, “many hunters see the gutless method as an easier way to retrieve their animal, however hunters are still required to extract the tenderloins when using this method.”

Additional information on how to retrieve the required edible portions from big game can be found here:

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact Fish and Game Clearwater Regional Office at (208) 799-5010, the Citizens Against Poaching (208) hotline at (800) 632-5999, or report on the Fish and Game's enforcement tip line. Anyone reporting may remain anonymous, and those who provide information that leads to a citation are eligible for financial rewards.