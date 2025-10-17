When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 17, 2025 FDA Publish Date: October 17, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to presence of undeclared peanuts Company Name: Jody's Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Sea Salt Caramel Cheddar Popcorn

Company Announcement

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA – October 17, 2025 – Jody’s Inc. is recalling Cabot Creamery Sea Salt Caramel Cheddar Popcorn 6 oz (170 g) bag, lot number 2519907B1, Best If Enjoyed By: 07 15 26 UPC 8 50016 95530 6, due to presence of undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the affected product.

The recalled product was distributed by Jody’s Inc. on July 23, 2025. These products were packaged in foil printed bags, packed in six-pack boxes, and shipped to a distribution warehouse in IL. The product was then further shipped to distribution centers in CA, FL, FL, FL, GA, GA, IL, MA, MD, NC, OR & TX. Product was then shipped to retail facilities across the US.

The recalled product can be identified by the following information:

6oz/170g Cabot Creamery Sea Salt Caramel Cheddar Popcorn

UPC: 8 50016 94430 6

Lot Code: 2519907B1

Expiration Date: July 15, 2026

On October 15, 2025, the firm was notified by The Farmer Companies, Inc. that they received two customers complaints of peanuts found in their bags of the product.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Jody M. Wagner at 757-422-8646 x103, 9:00 AM- 4:30 PM Eastern Time Zone.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.