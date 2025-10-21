Areal Launches Copilot Agent — The First Agentic AI for Mortgage Operations

Agentic AI for Mortgage with Areal Copilot Agent Copilot Agent for Processors and Closers

The launch of Areal Copilot Agent enables lenders to harness Agentic AI to act, calculate, verify, and resolve any data point across their mortgage workflows.

Lenders can now use Agentic AI for mortgage operations from start to finish. Areal Copilot Agent can act, calculate, resolve, and verify any data point, creating a seamless and intelligent workflow.” — Argun Kilic

Areal.ai, a leading innovator in mortgage automation and AI for mortgage operations, today announced the official launch of Areal Copilot Agent, marking a historic milestone in the evolution of the mortgage industry.

For the first time, lenders can fully unlock the potential of Agentic AI for Mortgage — empowering intelligent systems to autonomously act, calculate, verify, and resolve complex mortgage tasks across the entire lending lifecycle.

A New Era: From Automation to Autonomy in Mortgage Operations

Areal Copilot Agent represents a paradigm shift from traditional mortgage automation to true Agentic AI mortgage collaboration, where AI doesn’t just execute tasks — it reasons, decides, and acts intelligently across workflows.

This innovation enables lenders to transform every stage of the loan process — from borrower onboarding and document verification to closing, funding, and post-closing compliance — into one seamless, intelligent ecosystem.

“This is a historical moment for the mortgage industry,” said Argun Kilic, CEO and Co-founder of Areal.ai. “Lenders can now leverage Agentic AI for mortgage operations from start to finish — without being bounded by any business limitations. Areal Copilot Agent can act, calculate, resolve, and verify any data point, creating a seamless and intelligent workflow that continuously adapts to the lender’s needs.”

Years of Research Converge into Intelligent Mortgage Automation

The launch of Areal Copilot Agent brings together years of AI research, operational expertise, and advancements in machine learning to deliver what was once only a vision — a connected, intelligent mortgage framework that learns, reasons, and collaborates with mortgage professionals in real time.

“We are excited to see years of innovation, customer insight, and AI evolution coming together to deliver this experience,” said Kilic. “This launch fulfills a core part of our founding vision — enabling lenders to simplify home lending through intelligent mortgage automation that truly understands the mortgage process.”

Empowering Lenders with End-to-End Agentic AI for Mortgage Workflows

Areal Copilot Agent is engineered to orchestrate every step of mortgage operations with Agentic AI-driven automation, while keeping humans in control. It connects seamlessly with leading Loan Origination Systems (LOS) like ICE Encompass and others, allowing for instant, autonomous decision-making across systems — without manual intervention.

Key capabilities include:

• Intelligent coordination across borrower onboarding, closing, funding, and post-closing reviews.

• AI-powered compliance verification and data accuracy checks in real time.

• Adaptive learning that enhances workflow precision with every loan.

The product launch has already generated high demand from top mortgage lenders eager to scale operational capacity, reduce costs, and eliminate friction across their workflows. Early adopters are projecting exponential gains in efficiency, accuracy, and borrower satisfaction — setting a new benchmark for what’s possible with Mortgage Agentic AI technology.

About Areal.ai

Areal.ai is a leading AI platform purpose-built for the real estate and mortgage industry, delivering real-time, reliable data to simplify home lending and enable true end-to-end mortgage automation.

Areal’s suite of AI-powered solutions — including CD Balancer, Processor Copilot, and Closer Copilot — are now united under its revolutionary Agentic AI for Mortgage framework, representing the next generation of autonomous mortgage operations.

Founded in San Francisco in 2019, Areal.ai is a VC-backed company trusted by some of the most respected names in lending and title, helping institutions modernize operations, improve compliance, and scale capacity with confidence.﻿

