Eddie Limo Expands Fleet with GM28 Ford E450 and Chevrolet Small-Size SUV to Enhance Mountain Ski Resort Transportation

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eddie Limo, a leading provider of Denver limo service , has announced a significant fleet expansion with the addition of the GM28 Ford E450 and Chevrolet Small-Size SUV. This strategic upgrade strengthens the company’s luxury transportation capabilities for popular mountain ski destinations, including Denver to Vail car service and Denver to Breckenridge car service Fleet Enhancement DetailsThe newly acquired GM28 Ford E450 brings exceptional group transportation capabilities to Eddie Limo’s fleet. Built on a durable Ford E450 chassis with a 14,500 lbs GVWR, this premium shuttle vehicle is powered by a 7.3L V8 engine producing 325 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque—a combination that ensures reliable performance in demanding mountain conditions.Designed to accommodate up to 22 passengers, the GM28 features dedicated rear luggage storage, perfect for ski equipment and personal gear. Its luxury appointments include high-back executive seats with seat belts, a premium audio system, roof-mounted air conditioning, LED interior lighting, and elegant wood-look flooring. These enhancements ensure passengers experience both comfort and safety during mountain transfers.Complementing this, the Chevrolet Small-Size SUV expands Eddie Limo’s versatility, offering an ideal option for smaller groups and executive transfers. Known for its all-wheel drive, advanced safety technologies like automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring, and fuel efficiency, this SUV ensures secure and smooth rides in mountain driving conditions.Strategic Benefits for Ski Resort TransportationThe addition of these vehicles addresses the unique transportation challenges of Colorado’s mountain regions. The GM28 Ford E450, with its 22-passenger capacity, provides an efficient solution for large group transfers from Denver International Airport to major ski resorts. The spacious luggage area simplifies travel for guests carrying skis, boots, and winter gear.Built to perform in steep and snowy terrain, the GM28’s heavy-duty construction and powerful engine ensure dependable operation even during harsh winter months. Meanwhile, the Chevrolet SUV delivers the agility required for smaller transfers and quick point-to-point navigation through winding mountain roads. Together, these vehicles elevate Eddie Limo’s service capabilities for both group and private ski resort transportation.Enhanced Service CapabilitiesWith this expansion, Eddie Limo continues its commitment to delivering premium transportation experiences that blend comfort, reliability, and style. The company now offers more flexibility to accommodate larger travel parties while maintaining its hallmark standards of luxury. Every ride is designed to provide climate-controlled comfort, entertainment options, and smooth transfers from pickup to destination.This fleet enhancement arrives at a pivotal time as ski resorts across Colorado experience increased demand for high-quality, year-round transportation. Whether it’s a winter ski trip or a summer mountain getaway, Eddie Limo ensures travelers enjoy dependable service backed by two decades of industry experience.About Eddie LimoEddie Limo has been a trusted name in Colorado’s luxury transportation industry for over 20 years, providing professional Denver limo service, airport transfers, corporate travel, weddings, and ski resort transportation. The company is renowned for its punctuality, skilled chauffeurs, and commitment to passenger satisfaction, offering seamless services including Denver to Vail car service, Denver to Breckenridge car service, and beyond.

