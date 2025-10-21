Independent Film ANEMOIA Wins Prestigious New York Emmy® for Long Form Entertainment

Penelope Eaton as The Girl Zachary Karem as The Driver Anwar Jibawi as Hübot

Catch the award-winning short film ANEMOIA on CUNY TV through 2026.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Short film, ANEMOIA—written and directed by Zachary Karem and starring Penelope Eaton —has won the New York Emmyfor Long-Form Entertainment and continues its run on CUNY TV through September 2026.The science fiction romance, set in 2061, follows a woman obsessed with the past who stumbles onto the preserved digital memories of a futurist and falls for his avatar, a high-concept premise delivered with an indie’s restraint: three shooting days, minimal crew, and a heartbreakingly poignant performance led by Eaton, with Anwar Jibawi and Parker Kit Hill co-starring.After screening at dozens of festivals, including; Garden State Film Festival, Burbank International Film Festival, the Fantasy Film Festival (Paris), and the Chelsea Film Festival, ANEMOIA collected a string of honors including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, and Best Director, while Eaton earned multiple Best Actress nominations.It was a berth at Chelsea that proved pivotal, leading to a CUNY TV distribution that put the short on New York TV screens and built the audience momentum that culminated in the Academy’s regional recognition. The film was produced by Brennan Karem (Wasteland Entertainment) and Sonia Gumuchian, with Penelope Eaton and Zachary Karem serving as Executive Producers. Under the hood, the production integrates state-of-the-art volumetric capture by WildCapture - the team also credited on Megalopolis - woven into a lean post pipeline overseen and designed by acclaimed VFX artist Brennan Karem, so the world-building always stays in service of character and plot.The film's evocative soundtrack, composed by award-winning composer Oliver Mayo, adds depth and emotion to the story. Recorded live in London, England, the score draws inspiration from the works of Bach, György Ligeti, and Hans Zimmer.The “next thing” is already moving as the feature adaptation is planned to begin principal photography in 2026. The feature length picture will expand upon the short’s core themes of romance, ennui, and nostalgia for times you’ve never known, while holding onto the discipline that defined the original. For now, ANEMOIA remains where New Yorkers found it first: on CUNY TV, a small movie made with big ambitions that keeps meeting viewers where they live.For Media Inquiries:wastelandent.com

