Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 17, 2025

Company Announcement

Nat’s Nuts of Rochester, NY is recalling 600 bags of Cinnamon Whiskey Pecans, because they may contain undeclared cashews. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Product was distributed to 25 retail stores located in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Nevada, Florida, and Wisconsin from 10/8-10/16/2025 and sold on Amazon and NatsNuts.com from 10/9-10/16/2025.

The potentially affected products are Nat’s Nuts brand Cinnamon Whiskey Pecans, 4 oz., packaged in a black and orange bag with UPC: 860002146720, with lot code 1.22 and Best by date: 9/29/2026 printed on the back of the package.

No illnesses have been reported to date associated with the implicated product.

The recall was initiated after a retailer opened a package of the Cinnamon Whiskey Pecans for sampling and discovered cashews mixed in with the pecans. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 585-310-0157 Mon-Fri 8AM-5PM Eastern. All retailers have been contacted to remove products from shelves. Our notice can also be viewed at www.natsnuts.com/pages/food-safety.