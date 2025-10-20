Boutique Dealer Reimagines Lamborghini Diablo GTR for the Modern Collector

CURATED Supercar Dealer unveils program to transform five Lamborghini Diablo GTRs into road-legal masterpieces for the modern era.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an unprecedented move that bridges motorsport heritage with contemporary luxury, Miami’s leading boutique supercar dealership CURATED announces a groundbreaking project: the transformation of five of the original thirty Lamborghini Diablo GTRs into road-legal masterpieces for the modern era.Originally conceived as the most extreme, track-focused variant of the Diablo, the GTR remains the rarest and most powerful production derivative of Lamborghini’s flagship V12 of the 1990s. Now, for the first time, these legendary machines are being re-engineered to offer modern usability, without sacrificing their raw, uncompromising character.Each of the five examples is being painstakingly reimagined to meet road-legal standards while embracing contemporary expectations of comfort and design. Highlights include:- Modern Climate Control for effortless drivability in any climate.- Power Windows discreetly engineered into the original lightweight doors for improved usability.- Modern Pirelli P Zero Corsa Tires optimized for performance and road compliance.In collaboration with Italy’s most respected craftsmen, each Diablo GTR will be tailored with bespoke finishes that blend heritage and innovation. Colored carbon fiber, Alcantara upholstery, and unique accents will bring a fresh perspective to the iconic race-bred cockpit, while staying true to the GTR’s motorsport roots.One car at the center of the program is the 2001 Lamborghini Diablo GTR, chassis #2560. Supplied new to Lease Plan, France on February 21, 2001 and leased to MMC Cars Michel Mhitarian and Keuelian Motors, this example raced in the 2001 Lamborghini Supertrophy. At Monza (Supertrophy Round 2, race #6) driver Lee Cunningham climbed from 18th on the grid to finish 6th overall and earned the Top Gentleman Driver Trophy. Originally finished in Giallo Evros and later resprayed in Blu Metallic, this vehicle is a documented example of Lamborghini’s single-make racing program and one of only thirty factory-built Diablo GTRs.CURATED will commission and document chassis 2560 as it moves through the program. A single behind-the-scenes film will capture paint selection, artisan techniques, everything that brings this project to life.“Only thirty Diablo GTRs were built, and they remain the pinnacle of Lamborghini’s analog supercar era,” said John Temerian , Co-Founder at CURATED. “Our vision is to preserve their ferocity while giving today’s collectors the ability to truly enjoy them, whether on the road, or at the concours lawn.”With just five examples undergoing this transformation, the project underscores the rarity and enduring desirability of the Diablo GTR, ensuring its place as one of the most collectible Lamborghinis ever built, now elevated for a new generation of enthusiasts.CURATED, based in Miami, continues to set the benchmark for reimagining and preserving the most significant supercars in the world.About CURATEDBased in Miami, CURATED is a vintage supercar dealer dedicated to historically significant automobiles from the 1980s to early 2000s. Known for unearthing rare and culturally relevant vehicles, CURATED blends documentation, storytelling, and preservation in a way few others can.Founded by John Temerian and Jordi Ricart , the company was built around a passion for the stories behind the cars. CURATED focuses on originality, low production numbers, and cultural relevance—always looking for the cars that were overlooked or misunderstood.More than just a showroom, CURATED has become a destination for collectors, historians, and enthusiasts who care as much about provenance as performance. The team works directly with collectors and museums around the world, handling some of the rarest supercars of the analog era, and documenting their histories along the way.For more information, visit wearecurated.com

