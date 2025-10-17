Federal Lawsuit Accuses Clark County Schools of Failing to Protect Autistic Child from Abuse

Attorney Anh Phoong, founder of Phoong Law, represents victims of abuse, negligence, and civil-rights violations in California and Nevada.

Phoong Law files federal lawsuit alleging Clark County School District ignored reports of abuse and failed to protect a non-verbal autistic student.

The child’s mother only discovered years later that her son had been among the victims,” Phoong said. “That level of silence is unconscionable. The system failed to protect this child.” — Anh Phoong

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoong Law has filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada, Southern Division on behalf of a non-verbal child with autism. The lawsuit alleges that the child was subjected to physical abuse by a teacher during the 2019–2020 school year at Sandra Thompson Elementary School in Las Vegas.

The case, C.T., a minor, by and through his Guardian Ad Litem [Name Redacted] v. Clark County School District, Melissa Olszewski (formerly known as Melissa Walker), Shawn Halland, and Does 1–50, has been filed under Case No. 2:25-cv-01988.

According to the complaint, Defendant Melissa Olszewski, a special-education teacher employed by Clark County School District (CCSD), allegedly engaged in unlawful conduct toward the student. The lawsuit further alleges that district personnel, including Defendant Shawn Halland, and other administrators had prior knowledge of misconduct concerns yet assigned the child to the same classroom.

The complaint asserts violations of the student’s Fourth Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and includes claims of negligence, negligent supervision, and battery.

Attorney Anh Phoong, founder of Phoong Law, stated that the filing seeks to hold all responsible parties legally accountable as outlined in the complaint.

“This case presents serious questions about compliance with state and federal obligations to safeguard special-needs students,” Phoong said. “The allegations will be examined through the judicial process, and our firm will pursue accountability consistent with the evidence and the law.”

The complaint also states that the district did not promptly inform the family that their child had been identified as a potential victim in connection with the alleged incidents.

The plaintiff seeks compensatory and punitive damages, asserting that the defendants’ conduct constituted deliberate indifference to the rights and safety of a student with disabilities. The case requests a jury trial in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada.

All statements in this release are based on publicly filed allegations contained in the federal complaint. No findings have been made by the court.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.