1919 Media Company Sets Its Sights on Key Attachments as The Caste of Beula Enters Packaging Phase

Still from The Caste of Beula, a bold new series that follows Beula Johnson, CEO of the world’s largest Black talent agency, as she navigates business, betrayal, and secrets within Black Hollywood.

The series — described as Empire meets Succession — is now assembling key attachments ahead of bringing the project to market.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1919 Media Company, founded by attorney and writer/producer Dionne Roberts-Emegha, announced today that its highly anticipated prestige drama The Caste of Beula is officially in pre-production and currently seeking key attachments as the series enters the packaging phase.

Described as Empire meets Succession, The Caste of Beula follows Beula Johnson, the CEO of the world’s most powerful Black talent agency, as she confronts collapsing finances and a resurging neurological condition. Her strategic decision to file for divorce ignites a professional and personal war across Black Hollywood.

The series is currently being developed with a projected mid-range episodic budget of $3 million to $4.5 million, aligning with other premium one-hour dramas, and is slated to film in Chicago and Houston — two dynamic cities that will serve as cultural backdrops for the high-stakes world Beula inhabits.

A concept trailer and short-form clips have already generated significant buzz, garnering over 2.5 million views across the U.S., U.K., Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, and Kenya — including 300,000 TikTok trailer views, making it the most-viewed trailer on the platform during its release weekend.

“The Caste of Beula is a bold exploration of power, identity, and the secrets of Black Hollywood — a world rarely depicted on television,” says Roberts-Emegha. “At its core is Beula Johnson — a dark-skinned, middle-aged professional Black woman on the autism spectrum, navigating both the demands of empire-building and the scars of childhood abandonment. This series is as much about controlling power and navigating cultural influence as it is about confronting the wounds, unmet needs, and limiting beliefs that shape us.”

The project arrives at a pivotal moment for the entertainment industry, as audiences demand authenticity, representation, and fearless storytelling, even as diverse voices face cutbacks and erasure. The Caste of Beula meets this demand head-on, blending prestige drama with cultural specificity and a global perspective. With a cast designed to reflect the full spectrum of the Black experience — from African-Americans to the African diaspora — the series positions itself as a global Black story for a global Black audience.

About 1919 Media Company

1919 Media Company is an independent production company founded by attorney and writer/producer Dionne Roberts-Emegha. Dedicated to creating bold, culturally resonant stories with global impact, the company develops scripted series and feature projects that center complex Black characters who reinvent power.

