Learning Takes Its First Steps in Hunterdon: United Way and ExxonMobil Bring Play and Purpose to the Community

ExxonMobil volunteers and United Way of Hunterdon County staff celebrate the opening of the county’s first Born Learning Trail at the United Way Volunteer Center in Flemington, NJ, October 17, 2025.

This is what community looks like—corporate partners rolling up their sleeves, neighbors showing up, and kids learning right where they live.” — Jennifer Thompson, CEO

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laughter, bright colors, and the energy of possibility filled the steps of United Way of Hunterdon County 's Volunteer Center this week as the organization celebrated the launch of Hunterdon County's first Born Learning Trail.The trail—an interactive, family-friendly path designed to turn everyday moments into learning opportunities—was made possible through the generosity and volunteer spirit of ExxonMobil, whose team donated both the materials and the hands-on installation that brought the project to life. "This is what community looks like—corporate partners rolling up their sleeves, neighbors showing up, and kids learning right where they live," said Jennifer Thompson, CEO of United Way of Hunterdon County. "The Born Learning Trail makes it easy for parents and caregivers to be a child's first teacher—no app required, just curiosity and a little time together. ExxonMobil's partnership shows what happens when companies invest in both people and place."A New Way to Learn Through PlayThe Born Learning Trail features a series of ten engaging signs that encourage talking, counting, moving, and imagining—simple, powerful ways to build early literacy, social, and emotional skills. Developed through United Way Worldwide's Born Learning initiative, the trail empowers families to make every walk, playground visit, or errand an opportunity for connection and growth.For United Way of Hunterdon County, the launch aligns with its mission to help families thrive—especially those in the ALICE (Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed) population, who often juggle work and childcare while striving to build stable, healthy lives.Partnership in ActionExxonMobil's team not only sponsored the project but also volunteered on-site, painting, assembling, and installing each element of the trail. Their involvement transformed the Volunteer Center's front steps into a vibrant space for learning and community engagement."This project was about more than building something physical," said one ExxonMobil volunteer. "It's about building opportunity—for parents to engage, for kids to explore, and for the community to come together."Building Momentum Across HunterdonThe success of this first trail has inspired United Way to imagine a network of Born Learning Trails across the county, creating accessible learning spaces in parks, schoolyards, and community hubs.Corporations and civic groups are invited to sponsor future trails or assemble volunteer teams to bring one to their own towns. It's a hands-on, high-impact way to strengthen early childhood learning while uniting employees around a shared purpose.To learn more or sponsor a Born Learning Trail, contact Laura Hernandez, Youth Opportunity Manager, at laura@uwhunterdon.org.About Born LearningBorn Learning is a United Way initiative that equips parents, caregivers, and communities with tools to turn everyday moments into learning opportunities. The Born Learning Trail encourages playful, active learning that supports early development and builds stronger family bonds.

