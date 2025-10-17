Harrison Co. advises Certor Sports on recapitalization with MidCap Financial

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harrison Co., an investment banking firm dedicated to advising consumer, sports, and active lifestyle businesses, today announced it advised Certor Sports (the “Company”), a leader in innovative sports and protective equipment, on a recapitalization with MidCap Financial.Certor Sports owns a portfolio of brands, including Schutt, VICIS, and Tucci, which offer the most advanced protective technologies and are worn by many of the best football and baseball players in the world. The recapitalization provides Certor with significant flexibility to pursue a number of its strategic initiatives and continue expanding its market presence.Jeremy Erspamer, CEO of Certor Sports, commented: “We were impressed with Harrison Co.’s thorough process and ability to deliver multiple high-quality financing alternatives, including unique structures that allow us to execute our long-term vision. Their team’s commitment and deep understanding of our business ensured a successful outcome that positions Certor for continued growth.”Shaun Kalnasy, Partner at Harrison Co., commented: “It was an honor to work with Jeremy, Jason Jenne, Certor’s CFO, and the Innovatus Capital Partners team. Certor represents a collection of iconic and technologically innovative brands that are entrusted to keep athletes safe at the highest levels of sports. We are proud to have helped the Company achieve an outcome that supports its strategic initiatives and long-term growth.”ABOUT CERTOR SPORTSCertor Sports, LLC, located in Plainfield, Indiana, is a domestic sporting goods manufacturer and parent company for leading protective and equipment brands, including VICIS, Schutt Sports, and TUCCI. From protection to performance, Certor Sports has developed emerging technologies used by MVP-caliber professionals to youth athletes competing each weekend.ABOUT HARRISON CO.Harrison Co. is an investment banking firm focused on advising consumer, sports, and active lifestyle businesses. The team of experienced financial experts helps clients make critical strategic business, mergers, acquisitions, and financing decisions to ensure optimal outcomes. Harrison Co. prides itself on providing highly personal and customized services to clients from its offices located in Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Fresno, and Miami. Learn more at https://harrisonco.com

