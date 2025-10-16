When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 16, 2025 FDA Publish Date: October 17, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Company Name: Kenz Henz Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Grade AA Large Pasture Raised Eggs

Company Announcement

Kenz Henz of Santa Fe, TX, is recalling its 12 count packages of "Grade AA Large Pasture Raised eggs" because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled "12 Count Pasture Raised eggs" in retail stores in Houston, TX.

The called Kenz Henz brand Grade AA Large Eggs are packaged in a 12 count carton marked with UPC code 86949400030, a Julian date of 241 (Aug 30) to 244 (Sep 2) and 246 (Sep 4) to 247 (Sep5) with a best by date of 10/11 to 10/14 and 10/16 to 10/17 stamped on the side.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Current update as of September 29, 2025: FDA initiated an inspection at Black Sheep Egg Company’s egg processing facility and collected environmental samples. Of the samples collected, 40 environmental samples were positive for Salmonella including seven different strains of Salmonella. Some of these strains are known to cause human illness. FDA does not have information available at this time to suggest that this firm is the source of an ongoing outbreak.

Consumers who purchased 12 count cartons of "Kenz Henz Grade AA pasture raised eggs" are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-(409)457-5934 Mon – Fri 9:00am – 4:00pm.