DBIA Releases New VDC Primer Defining the Project Leader's Role in Design-Build
Resource defines the VDC Project Leader role to improve collaboration, accountability and performance on design-build projects
The primer goes beyond traditional definitions of VDC by recognizing it as a leadership discipline rather than a technical service. While many firms have internal VDC or BIM departments, DBIA’s guidance emphasizes the need for project-specific leadership that connects technology with outcomes. By formalizing the VDC Project Leader role, this publication reinforces the importance of strategic, accountable leadership that drives collaboration, innovation and project performance.
“Too often, firms treat VDC like an internal service or technical add-on when it’s really a leadership role,” said Brian Skripac, CM-BIM, LEED AP, DBIA, Director of Virtual Design & Construction at DBIA. "This primer outlines how a dedicated VDC Leader can elevate performance across the team and support true collaboration from pursuit through turnover."
The primer outlines how VDC leadership supports the design-build delivery process:
•Establishing project-aligned VDC goals
•Leading model-based collaboration to reduce risk and improve decision making
•Connecting design and construction workflows across teams
•Supporting cost, schedule and performance objectives through data use
•Ensuring VDC strategies reflect Design-Build Done Right® principles
Inside the Primer:
•Defined roles and responsibilities of the VDC Project Leader
•16 VDC implementation techniques across People, Process and Technology
•Examples of how VDC leadership improves project delivery
•Alignment with DBIA’s Design-Build Done Right® Best Practices
The VDC Project Leader’s Role & Responsibilities on Design-Build Projects Primer builds on DBIA’s foundational Virtual Design & Construction Primer and complements DBIA’s VDC Position Statement and other guidance developed for the design-build industry.
The resource is available to download for free in the DBIA Bookstore.
Members of the DBIA VDC Committee, who authored the primer, will present the new publication at the 2025 Design-Build Conference & Expo in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, at 9:45 a.m. PT.
Erin Looney
Design-Build Institute of America
+ +1 850-443-0455
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.