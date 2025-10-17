Scottsdale Gets First Look: New Relationship Platform Launches November 1

Akmal Khan Monterey, CA 2025

With a backlash of dissatisfaction against dating apps, MYA and founder Akmal Khan are here to solve the problem.

We wanted to bring science, safety, and sincerity back into how people meet. This isn’t about chasing likes or matches. It’s about creating the right ones.” — Akmal Khan

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scottsdale ranks among America’s happiest cities, but according to one Silicon Valley veteran, there’s still one thing many locals can’t seem to find: love.“Scottsdale has such a high quality of life. A great economy, incredible weather, and beautiful surroundings,” says Akmal Khan, founder of MYA , a new matchmaking platform for people seeking long-term relationships. “But like everywhere else, finding genuine connection can still feel impossible. That’s what MYA was built to solve.”Khan, who has worked in Scottsdale, selected the Valley as MYA’s first U.S. launch market. “It’s the perfect testing ground because people here have almost everything. But for some, this is the missing link.”Growing dissatisfaction with what typical dating apps offer is widespread. A 2024 Forbes study found that 78% of users report dating app burnout.* A separate Pew Research study found that “over half (52%) of people who’ve used dating apps say they’ve encountered someone they believe was trying to scam them.”MYA proposes a solution: security and personality-based matching.Unlike traditional dating apps, MYA takes a different approach. Members join a private community where they are verified through a background check before being matched. Members receive a small number of curated introductions each month through MYA’s proprietary Matchprint™ system, a compatibility model based on 30 years of relationship science.Khan’s inspiration for MYA came from a personal revelation. “After my divorce, I was catfished on one of the major platforms,” he admits. “Here I was, a computer scientist, supposedly intelligent, and I fell for it. It made me realize that when emotions are involved, intelligence sometimes goes out the window.”He then spent over $70,000 on high-end matchmaking services with no success. Eventually he met “the love of my life” via a personal matchmaker who used principles of omiai, a traditional Japanese practice of intentional, structured introductions. “That experience changed everything for me.”Drawing on that model, Khan and his team built MYA’s Matchprint™ technology. The system maps compatibility through an in-depth interview that explores values, conflict styles, and relationship goals. “We wanted to bring science, safety, and sincerity back into how people meet,” Khan says. “This isn’t about chasing likes or matches. It’s about creating the right ones.”MYA opens its doors November 1, with Scottsdale as its first U.S. market and expansion plans already underway for the rest of the USA, Canada, and Japan.For more information or to request early access, visit www.mya.one

