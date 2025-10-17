Klowniac Honors the ‘Freaks’ in New Tribute Song Celebrating Circus and Sideshow Performers

Internet-famous clown-themed artist releases a darkwave-inspired anthem paying homage to the weird, the wonderful, and the beyond-human

MI, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internet-famous Klown-themed artist, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Klowniac is shining a spotlight on those who dare to be different with his latest creation — a new original song that pays tribute to the “freaks” who keep circus and sideshow arts alive.“Freaks are people who aren’t afraid to be themselves and push beyond the boundaries of what’s thought to be possible,” says Klowniac. “They celebrate the weird, strange, and unusual aspects of both life and death. What was once considered an insult is now a badge of honor.”The new track is a musical ode to sideshow performers — the fire-breathers, human blockheads, knife-throwers, jugglers, contortionists, strongmen, bed-of-nails artists, tightrope walkers, sword swallowers, and countless others who continue to keep the legacy of the circus alive through dedication, skill, and spectacle.This spooky season, Klowniac invites listeners to “prepare their ear holes” for what he describes as a haunting blend of 1980s darkwave, broken synths, and hypnotic basslines “plucked with a fragment of human skull.” The track also features a special cameo from the infamous cryptid Wrinkles the Clown, further deepening its eerie allure.Beyond being a Halloween-ready banger, Klowniac hopes the song serves a greater purpose — to rekindle interest in the circus and sideshow arts and inspire newcomers to explore or even join these centuries-old traditions.“This song is a thank you to the performers who dedicate their lives to amazement,” Klowniac says. “And it’s an invitation to anyone brave enough to become more than human — to become a freak.”About KlowniacKlowniac is an internet-famous clown-themed musician, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist known for blending dark humor, theatrical performance, and genre-bending soundscapes. His work often explores the surreal intersection between entertainment, identity, and the strange beauty of human expression."Special thanks to the freaks that made this possible. Rick Strongback, the circus strongem. Joseph Kerr as the human dragon. Stunning Aerial performance by Alta Ray Star. And Death defying blade juggler Support Clown." - Klowniac@rickstrongback@thejosephkerr@alta_ray_star@support_clown https://www.instagram.com/support_clown @hvuseenwrinklesListen on Spotify

