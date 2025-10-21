Amprocity Partners with ReTechImagine and the Fisker Owners Association to Launch OceanLink Pulse Infotainment System

OceanLink Pulse - Powered by EV Play

Custom EV Play-Based System Sells Out Initial 800-Unit Pre-Order in Under 24 Hours

The Ocean is truly an exceptional vehicle, and we're proud to provide a robust infotainment solution that enhances the ownership experience.” — Alex VanHoeven, CTO Amprocity, LLC

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amprocity, LLC, developer of the groundbreaking EV Play aftermarket infotainment system , today announced a strategic partnership with the Fisker Owners Association (FOA) through ReTechImagine, LLC to deliver OceanLink Pulse, a customized infotainment solution exclusively for Fisker Ocean vehicles.The partnership ensures Ocean owners maintain access to cutting-edge connectivity and entertainment features through ongoing OEM-level support provided by the FOA community. The Fisker Owners Association unites passionate Ocean drivers worldwide, creating an empowered community where owners connect, collaborate, and shape the future of the Fisker experience together.Under the agreement, Amprocity will white-label its proven EV Play platform while ReTechImagine, led by CEO Majd Srour, will manage Fisker-specific customization, sales, and distribution.OceanLink Pulse redefines the in-vehicle experience for Fisker Ocean owners by restoring and enhancing critical features that were lost following Fisker’s bankruptcy. While the original vehicle lacked Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, relied on outdated navigation, and lost access to its built-in streaming apps—known as “Hollywood Mode”—OceanLink Pulse brings these capabilities back and pushes them further. The system delivers a full Android operating environment with thousands of Google Play applications, including streaming services like Netflix and HBO Max, as well as popular multiplayer games such as Roblox and Asphalt 8. Through direct CANBus integration, OceanLink Pulse also enables real-time access to vehicle data such as battery charge status, efficiency metrics, and system health, empowering owners to unlock their Ocean’s full potential."I applaud Majd and the entire FOA team for their dedication to keeping the Fisker Ocean community thriving," said Alex VanHoeven, CTO of Amprocity. "The Ocean is truly an exceptional vehicle, and we're proud to provide a robust infotainment solution that enhances the ownership experience."The initial pre-order allocation of 800 units—with the first 400 offered at a special $400 early-bird price—sold out in less than 24 hours. The remaining units and future batches are priced at $450. Users can opt for a monthly subscription which provides access to the cloud, remote commands, vehicle status, priority support, and new features. The first batch ships in November of this year, with the second batch of 400 units scheduled for late December delivery.For more information or to join the waitlist, visit https://shop.oceanlinkpulse.com/ About AmprocityAmprocity, LLC is a pioneer in aftermarket EV infotainment systems, creating the first and only solution to bring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality to Rivian vehicles. The company is soon rolling out support for additional electrical vehicle manufacturers , including General Motors and Tesla. Learn more at www.evplay.io About ReTechImagineReTechImagine, LLC specializes in developing aftermarket solutions for the Fisker Ocean community. The company previously launched OceanLink Pro, a comprehensive diagnostic and vehicle management platform that provides Ocean owners with advanced tools for vehicle monitoring, maintenance, and customization. Learn more at www.oceanlinkpro.com Media Contact: pr@amprocity.com / (949) 873-0889Apple CarPlay, Android, Android Auto, Rivian, General Motors, Tesla, Netflix, HBO Max, Roblox, and Asphalt 8 are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

