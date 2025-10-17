New Canadian Streamer CGP Spotlight Set to Disrupt the Indie Global Entertainment Landscape

CGP Spotlight founders Jen Scott and Tazito Garcia launch a new people-first, ad-free streaming platform for independent film and television, debuting worldwide November 14, 2025. CGP Spotlight founders Jen Scott and Tazito Garcia behind the scenes during the filming of “In Pursuit.” CGP Spotlight Logo

KITCHENER, ON, CANADA, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new player in the global streaming space is ready to shake things up. CGP Spotlight, a people-first, premium ad-free streaming platform founded by Kitchener-based actor and entrepreneur Jen Scott and Toronto-based actor and filmmaker Tazito Garcia (Hidden Strike opposite Jackie Chan and John Cena; Netflix’s Trigger; Amazon Prime’s #1 series Reacher opposite Alan Ritchson), is set to launch worldwide on November 14, 2025 bringing independent film and television to audiences everywhere. The platform puts creators and viewers back at the heart of the experience.

Unlike mainstream platforms that prioritize blockbuster franchises and data-driven monetization, CGP Spotlight takes a human approach: offering stress-free, affordable streaming for audiences while ensuring indie creators receive fair, transparent payouts and long-term career support.

“I’ve seen how much gatekeeping shuts out talented indie voices and how audiences are often treated like walking wallets and data for algorithms,” says Jen Scott, Founder and CEO of CGP Spotlight. “CGP Spotlight was built to change that — creating not just a content library, but a people-first ecosystem where creators, audiences, and the community all thrive together.”

The platform will feature acclaimed international titles, including projects from award-winning director Joshua Shultz, such as Ride or Die featuring Timothy V. Murphy (Sons of Anarchy, National Treasure) and Americana, a neo-western starring Andrew W. Walker, Ruby Modine, Haley Reinhart, and Andy Biersack.

A 2024 IndieWire study led by former Sundance CEO Keri Putnam found that nearly 37 million Americans already watch independent films, and another 40 million would subscribe to a dedicated indie streaming service. A clear sign of an untapped global demand for fresh, original storytelling.

“We're indie filmmakers, building the platform we always wished existed,” says Toronto resident, Tazito Garcia, Co-Founder and COO of CGP Spotlight.

Every subscription directly fuels that mission: creators bring their original stories, audiences enjoy ad-free viewing without financial stress, and the entire ecosystem grows stronger.

For more information, visit cgpspotlight.com or follow @cgpspotlight on Instagram and Threads.



About CGP Spotlight Inc.

CGP Spotlight is a people-first, ad-free streaming platform dedicated to leveling the playing field for independent film and television with a mission to bring fresh voices and original stories to audiences worldwide.

