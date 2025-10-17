When Heroes Fall for Villains: Vanish and Warden Explores the Power of Love Beyond Good and Evil

Bradley Fisher’s electrifying new novel delivers a heart-pounding mix of action, emotion, and forbidden romance in a world where every secret has a price.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --About The Book:In Vanish and Warden , Bradley Fisher introduces readers to an unforgettable story of opposites colliding, where heroism and villainy are no longer black and white.Vanish, the city’s most elusive thief with the power of invisibility, has made a life out of slipping away unseen. But when his latest mission is interrupted by Warden, a charming, iron-willed hero who refuses to let him go, everything changes. What begins as a thrilling chase quickly turns into something far more dangerous—a connection neither of them can resist.As their worlds intertwine through stolen glances, secret deals, and late-night confessions, Vanish and Warden are forced to question everything they know about loyalty, morality, and the meaning of love. With sparks flying and hearts on the line, they soon realize that the greatest battle isn’t between hero and villain—it’s between fear and truth.Equal parts thrilling and tender, Vanish and Warden redefine the superhero genre with sharp wit, emotional honesty, and a romance that refuses to stay hidden.Key Highlights:• A daring LGBTQ+ superhero romance filled with intensity, humor, and heart.• A perfect blend of high-stakes action and deeply personal storytelling.• Unforgettable characters that challenge ideas of good, evil, and everything in between.• Cinematic worldbuilding that pulls readers into a world of secrets, power, and desire.• For fans of Heartstopper and The Boys who crave a love story that breaks the rules.About the Author:Bradley Fisher is a visionary storyteller who writes with courage, humour, and heart. With Vanish and Warden, Fisher dives deep into the complexities of identity, vulnerability, and the human desire to be seen. His writing captures the intensity of first love, the ache of self-discovery, and the thrill of finding connection in unexpected places.

