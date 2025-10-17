Script Intelligence Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Screenplay Analysis Platform, Delivering Professional Coverage in Hours Instead of Weeks

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Script Intelligence, an innovative software platform for screenwriters, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking screenplay analysis service that transforms the traditionally slow and expensive script coverage process into an instant, accessible solution. The platform delivers professional-quality feedback in just 3-4 hours, eliminating the weeks-long wait times that have long frustrated writers seeking to improve their craft.The entertainment industry has traditionally required screenwriters to wait weeks or even months for professional script coverage, often at considerable expense. Script Intelligence disrupts this model by offering immediate access to comprehensive analysis that covers every crucial element of screenplay development, from premise and structure to dialogue, pacing, and commercial viability.Each Script Intelligence coverage report spans over 40 pages and provides detailed notes on essential screenplay components including synopsis, premise, structure, characters, dialogue, setting, pacing, tone, and transitions. The platform goes beyond basic story analysis to address critical industry considerations such as mass appeal versus niche audience potential, unique hooks, distribution paths, accessibility, budget considerations, and strategic guidance for pitching scripts to industry professionals.For more information, visit: www.ScriptIntelligence.com

