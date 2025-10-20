Phalanx Solutions Acquires Computer Upgraders to Expand Regional IT Services

PHALANX Solutions acquires Computer Upgraders, combining legacy service with scalable growth and enhanced IT capabilities.

SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PHALANX Solutions LLC is proud to announce the acquisition of Computer Upgraders LLC, a trusted technology service provider based in Sumter, South Carolina. This strategic move strengthens PHALANX’s commitment to delivering high-quality, community-rooted IT services while honoring the legacy and relationships built by Computer Upgraders over the past three decades.As PHALANX Solutions completes its second acquisition in 18 months, the company continues to build a foundation for scalable, values-driven growth across national and global markets.Under PHALANX Solutions’ ownership, Computer Upgraders will continue operating under its established name, with Doug Jones and Whitney Jones remaining in key leadership roles. Doug will lead technical operations and site management, while Whitney will oversee core business functions ensuring continuity and a smooth transition for both clients and staff.“This isn’t just expansion, it’s a promise to uphold continuity, care, and community.,” said Daniel Horton, President of PHALANX Solutions. “We’re honored to carry forward the reputation and relationships Doug and Whitney have built, while modernizing systems and expanding service capabilities for the future.”PHALANX Solutions plans to invest in updated infrastructure, enhanced client communication tools, and expanded service offerings, including business automation and strategic IT consulting. The acquisition reflects PHALANX’s broader mission to support legacy businesses through thoughtful modernization and operational excellence.The transaction closed on October 16, 2025.

