Kevin Fiur Joins ATX Venture Partners as General Partner

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATX Venture Partners, a leading early and growth-stage venture capital firm focused on AI-native platforms transforming critical industries, is pleased to announce that Kevin Fiur has joined the firm as a General Partner.Kevin brings more than 25 years of experience as a senior executive and transactional leader across NYSE-listed, PE-, and VC-backed companies. Most recently, he served as President and CLO of iFLY Indoor Skydiving, where he played a key role in scaling the business from a regional footprint to over 100 global locations in 12 countries, flying more than 25 million customers worldwide. During his tenure, Kevin led the company through complex domestic and international transactions, its global sales and licensing strategy, two company sales processes, and a successful restructuring during the COVID-19 crisis.At ATX, Kevin will focus on early-stage investments with growth-stage follow-ons in sectors such as critical infrastructure, defense, space, fintech, and industrial automation, and will lead the launch of Fund V in Q12026. His global operating experience, combined with deep expertise in deal structuring, corporate strategy, and high-performance team building, positions him as a unique asset to both founders and LPs.“Kevin is a rare operator who has sat in every seat — strategy, legal, operations, international expansion, and restructuring — and delivered in high-stakes environments,” said Chris Shonk, Co-Founder and General Partner at ATX Venture Partners. “His ability to balance vision with execution makes him an ideal fit as we double down on our early-to-growth strategy in AI-native industrial sectors.”Kevin is based in Austin and will work closely with ATX portfolio companies, co-investors, and LPs to drive strategic growth and disciplined capital deployment.

