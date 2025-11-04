Massillon Community Health Transforms Former Hospital Into Scalable, Multi-Tenant Health and Wellness Campus

Transforming a historic hospital into a multi-tenant health hub uniting care, diagnostics, and wellness for scalable community impact

MCH proves that community healthcare and economic revitalization can coexist, creating a model that attracts innovators, investors, and providers committed to better outcomes.” — Lindsay Haupt Dierdorf, CMO Massillon Community Health

MASSILLON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Massillon Community Health (MCH) today announced a major expansion of its integrated healthcare ecosystem with the addition of three cornerstone partners — Pretorian Labs ACCESS CARE , and Catalyst Performance — advancing its mission to deliver a scalable, data-driven, and community-centered model for health and wellness.Located on the historic Massillon City Hospital campus, MCH is transforming the once-vacant facility into a multi-tenant health hub that unites clinical care, diagnostics, behavioral health, and performance recovery — creating a blueprint for revitalization in mid-sized communities across the country.“With ACCESS CARE now open, Pretorian Labs joining our diagnostics platform, and Catalyst Performance leading our metabolic development programs, MCH has transitioned from concept to full-scale execution,” said Chris Zimmerman, Chief Executive Officer of MCH. “We’re proving that clinical excellence, wellness, and economic growth can coexist — and that a community hospital can evolve into an innovation engine.”PRETORIAN LABS ENHANCES LOCAL DIAGNOSTICS CAPABILITIESPretorian Labs, one of the nation’s fastest-growing full-service laboratories, is integrating infectious disease, toxicology, hematology/chemistry, and anatomic pathology testing into MCH’s network. The collaboration brings precision diagnostics directly to the community, cutting turnaround times and improving data-driven care coordination.“MCH represents the future of accessible, science-driven healthcare,” said Carmen Melillo, CEO of Pretorian Labs. “By embedding laboratory services within the community, we’re closing the gap between diagnostic accuracy and real-time clinical decision-making — bringing better care to more people, faster.”The expansion also injects new skilled jobs and technology investment into the region, reinforcing Massillon’s growing reputation as a healthcare innovation hub.ACCESS CARE NOW OPEN — CONNECTING URGENT CARE AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTHOperated by OVP Health, ACCESS CARE is now open and serving patients on the MCH campus. The clinic provides walk-in urgent care, sports physicals, flu shots, and pre-employment health screenings, with behavioral health and specialty programs launching soon.The partnership brings OVP Health’s integrated behavioral-health model to Stark County, combining convenience, accessibility, and preventive care to reduce strain on emergency departments while improving outcomes.“ACCESS CARE demonstrates how immediate care can connect with long-term health strategies,” Zimmerman said. “It’s convenience and continuity under one roof — and it represents the future of accessible healthcare for mid-sized markets.”CATALYST PERFORMANCE BRIDGES ATHLETIC TRAINING AND COMMUNITY WELLNESSRounding out MCH’s health and wellness ecosystem is Catalyst Performance, led by former NFL player John Cominsky, now Director of Metabolic Training and Development at MCH. Catalyst merges sports performance, recovery, and metabolic health — bridging the gap between physical therapy and preventive medicine.“This partnership represents the perfect intersection of medicine, performance, and community,” Cominsky said. “We’re building strength, recovery, and resilience — not just for athletes, but for anyone striving to live better.”Catalyst introduces a unique service line that expands MCH’s reach beyond traditional healthcare, creating new opportunities for corporate wellness, athletic rehabilitation, and metabolic performance programs.REVITALIZING A LANDMARK: TURNING A HOSPITAL INTO A HEALTH INNOVATION CAMPUSThe redevelopment of the former Massillon City Hospital illustrates how underutilized infrastructure can be repurposed into sustainable, revenue-generating health ecosystems. MCH’s adaptive reuse model reduces startup costs for tenants, attracts a diverse mix of healthcare providers, and drives local economic growth through job creation and tax base expansion.“MCH is not just a healthcare project — it’s an economic development strategy,” said Lindsay Haupt Dierdorf, Chief Marketing Officer of MCH. “We’re converting dormant real estate into a thriving ecosystem where clinical care, diagnostics, behavioral health, and wellness coexist. It’s a living model that we plan to replicate in communities across the country.”The MCH campus is designed to host multiple healthcare tenants, research collaborations, and community wellness programs. Several additional specialty providers and wellness operators are in active discussions to join the site, further strengthening its long-term sustainability.A REPLICABLE MODEL FOR INVESTORS AND OPERATORSFor investors and healthcare operators, MCH offers a scalable framework for regional healthcare delivery. By co-locating complementary services, MCH maximizes operational efficiency, reduces overhead, and strengthens referral networks — resulting in predictable revenue, improved patient outcomes, and long-term growth potential.“Healthcare is evolving from fragmented systems into connected ecosystems,” Zimmerman said. “MCH proves that innovation doesn’t require a metro market. We’re showing that rural and suburban communities can lead the next wave of healthcare transformation.”MCH’s model allows investors to participate in a low-barrier, high-impact opportunity — aligning social benefit with economic return. The concept is structured to replicate across additional mid-sized U.S. markets, utilizing proven operators like Pretorian Labs, OVP Health, and Catalyst Performance as anchor tenants.DRIVING COMMUNITY REVITALIZATION THROUGH HEALTH INNOVATIONStark County, like many mid-sized regions, faces rising demand for accessible healthcare and wellness resources. MCH addresses these needs while spurring local revitalization through redevelopment and job creation. The initiative aligns with regional economic priorities — combining healthcare delivery with sustainable real-estate investment.By restoring a historic facility and introducing modern healthcare operations, MCH is creating a self-sustaining ecosystem that supports patients, providers, and investors alike.“We’re creating something enduring,” Dierdorf said. “This is healthcare that heals communities — physically, economically, and socially.”ABOUT MASSILLON COMMUNITY HEALTH (MCH)Massillon Community Health (MCH) is a first-of-its-kind health and wellness ecosystem that integrates urgent care, specialty medicine, diagnostics, behavioral health, metabolic recovery, and community-based wellness under one roof. Located on the former Massillon City Hospital campus, MCH transforms underutilized healthcare infrastructure into thriving, multi-tenant centers that improve outcomes, create jobs, and drive economic growth.The MCH model is built for replication across mid-sized U.S. communities, providing scalable solutions for healthcare access, workforce revitalization, and investor stability.Learn more at www.mchic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.