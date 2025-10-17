Clinical Trial Sponsor Selects Datatrak ePRO/eCOA and eConsent

Datatrak Powered by Fountayn

Datatrak selected after evaluation of various eClinical systems because it seamlessly integrates all key eClinical functions on one dashboard with one login.

Datatrak International (OTCMKTS:DTRK)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Datatrak International (OTC: DTRK) announces that a Clinical Trial Sponsor selected Datatrak ePRO eCOA and eConsent for patient centered clinical trials. The Clinical Trial Sponsor will integrate ePRO/eCOA and eConsent into Datatrak EDC, RTSM, CTMS, and eTMF on the Datatrak eClinical Technology Platform for a true eSource solution for clinical trials. This will drive efficiency and enable better visibility across all its data management needs for study success.Datatrak eTMF is part of the Datatrak eSource Technology Platform powered by Fountayn, enabling CROs and Sponsors to seamlessly share information and documents across EDC, RTSM, CTMS, eTMF, eConsent, ePRO/eCOA from study start-up to study closeout. Fountayn also provides an in-house dedicated and experienced full service team of trial design, project management, study support services, and help desk solutions specialists based in the United States, European Union, and Japan for better collaboration and increased efficiency throughout the study lifecycle.Schedule a demo at sales@fountayn.com and see why CROs, Sponsors, and clinical researchers are turning to Datatrak eTMF and other Datatrak technology solutions for a true eSource to optimize their entire clinical trial lifecycle.About Datatrak eClinical Technology Platform Powered by FountaynDatatrak is transforming Life Sciences through technology innovations by offering the first true eSource solution platform that seamlessly integrates all aspects of clinical trial data management including EDC, RTSM, eTMF, CTMS, eConsent, ePRO, Enterprise Management Workflows and Timelines. No other eClinical company has the history of experience innovating for Life Sciences as Datatrak which has over 30 years of experience as the original pioneer of EDC and cloud software for the life sciences industry. That is why for over three decades CROs, Sponsors, and clinical researchers turn to Datatrak for a trusted, reliable, and established technology platform with the highest Quality Assurance standards that are 21 CFR Part 11, GDPR, GCP, etc. etc. compliant. See why Datatrak’s technology platform is trusted in 83 countries on 6 continents with over 10,000 clinical trials. Datatrak is headquartered in Austin, Texas and our people are all based US, EU, and Japan. Datatrak does not offshore jobs and believes in creating jobs in the regions its services. For more information, visit www.datatrak.com or www.fountayn.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.