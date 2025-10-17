Dr. Gold’s Wellness University Launches in Tampa: Where Longevity and Joy Unite!

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellness, vitality and joy come together this fall as Dr. Gold’s Wellness University celebrates its official Launch Party on Saturday, November 1 from 3–6 p.m. at the Saint Leo University Tampa Education Center, 1403 North Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607. This highly anticipated event marks the beginning of a new era in accessible, integrative health education designed to help people live happier, healthier, and more balanced lives.

Created by Dr. Tanya Gold, a board-certified family and holistic medicine physician and author of 7 Habits of Extremely Happy People, and Dr. Drew Gold, professor and author of Beyond Emotional Intelligence: Never Have Another Bad Day!, Dr. Gold’s Wellness University offers engaging online courses and resources that empower individuals to take charge of their well-being.

The launch kick-off promises an afternoon filled with energy, inspiration, and community. Guests will enjoy:

• 🍓 Healthy Mocktails infused with nature’s best ingredients.

• 🎟️ Raffles featuring wellness prizes, books, and VIP course memberships.

• 📸 A Photo Booth with fun, health-themed costumes.

• 🌿 Live Demonstrations & Vendor Booths highlighting natural health, nutrition, fitness, and mindfulness.

Attendees will also get a sneak peek at Dr. Gold’s Ultimate Wellness Library—a groundbreaking online resource filled with wellness modules covering topics like stress reduction, natural healing, nutrition, happiness, sleep, and women’s health.

“Our mission is to make wellness fun, accessible, and empowering,” says Dr. Tanya Gold. “We believe the body has an incredible capacity to heal when given the right tools—knowledge, movement, laughter, and love.”

“Wellness University is more than a platform,” added Dr. Drew Gold. “It’s a community—a place where science meets soul, and where anyone can begin their journey to living well.”

The Dr. Gold’s Wellness University Launch Party is free and open to the public, with limited space available for vendors and attendees. Interested vendors should contact Dr. Drew Gold to discuss potential opportunities. Guests are encouraged to RSVP early to reserve their spot and join in the celebration of where Fun Meets Health.

Event Details:

📅 Saturday, November 1, 2025

🕒 3:00–6:00 p.m.📍 Saint Leo University Tampa Education Center

🌐 RSVP here

Learn More: http://www.dgoli.com

