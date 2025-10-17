Reclaim Bartlesville Education Fund (The REBO Foundation) Receives 501(c)(3) Approval

The REBO Foundation

Faith-based nonprofit Reclaim Bartlesville Education Fund, known as The REBO Foundation, gains IRS 501(c)(3) approval to expand shelters and recovery programs.

This recognition from the IRS marks a defining moment for our mission to build shelters and recovery centers that change lives.” — Dr. Arley Ballenger, President & Founder

BARTLESVILLE, OK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reclaim Bartlesville Education Fund , publicly known as The REBO Foundation , has been officially recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization, effective July 4, 2025 (EIN 39-2993969).This approval marks a major milestone in the foundation’s mission to restore hope and build futures by creating homeless shelters, rehabilitation centers, and mental health programs across Oklahoma and the United States. The REBO Foundation’s programs provide safe housing, addiction recovery, and mental health support, especially within rural and Tribal communities.With IRS approval, all donations to Reclaim Bartlesville Education Fund / The REBO Foundation are now fully tax-deductible as allowed by law. This opens new doors for partnerships with grantmakers, Tribal governments, and community organizations addressing homelessness, addiction, and behavioral health statewide.“This recognition from the IRS marks a defining moment for our mission,” said Dr. Arley Ballenger, President & Founder. “Our vision is to ensure that every person — regardless of background — has access to hope, healing, and a home.”Amanda Veley, Vice President & Co-Founder, added, “Our faith-based organization welcomes everyone. This approval allows us to expand our shelters and recovery programs while staying true to our core belief that every life holds divine purpose and value.”The foundation’s first major project — a 20-bed transitional shelter and recovery center in Bartlesville — is set to begin development in 2026. Future initiatives include mobile counseling units, rehab-to-work programs, and Tribal foster-care outreach partnerships throughout Oklahoma.Founded on faith-based principles of service, compassion, and renewal, the organization serves all individuals, regardless of faith or background.📍 Mailing Address: P.O. Box 3262, Bartlesville, OK 74006🌐 Website: https://rebo.foundation 📧 Email: intake@rebo.foundation📞 Phone: (918) 397-5451🪶 The REBO Foundation — Restoring Hope. Building Futures.

Restoring Hope and Building Futures

