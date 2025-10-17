Attorney Samantha Johnson to Lead McCready Law’s New Minnesota Office

Edina opening marks continued regional growth for the personal injury law firm.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCready Law announced the opening of its Minnesota office in Edina, serving clients across the Twin Cities. Attorney Samantha R. Johnson will lead the office, focusing on personal injury matters, including motor vehicle collisions, premises liability, workplace injuries, defective products, and wrongful death claims.

“Our growth into Minnesota reflects what clients have asked for: local counsel with the resources of a larger team,” said Michael McCready, managing partner. “Samantha knows Minnesota courts and communities, and she will lead this office with the same client-first approach our firm is known for.”

Johnson has tried dozens of jury cases and managed complex injury matters, including trucking and premises cases as well as mass-tort litigation. She is admitted to practice in Minnesota and the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota.

“Injury cases can feel overwhelming. My goal is to give people clear guidance and strong advocacy from day one,” Johnson said. “We’ll prepare every case the right way and push for fair outcomes, whether that’s at the negotiating table or in court.”

The Minnesota office adds to McCready Law’s regional footprint, which includes offices in Chicago and Aurora, Illinois; Indianapolis and Chesterton, Indiana; and St. Louis and Chesterfield, Missouri. The firm’s Minneapolis-area page outlines the types of cases handled in the state. Clients may request a free consultation online or by phone.

The Edina office is located at 5780 Lincoln Dr., Suite 101, Edina, MN 55436. Consultations are available in person and remotely.

For more information about McCready Law’s Minnesota services, visit: https://mccreadylaw.com/minneapolis-injury/

Location and Contact

McCready Law – Minnesota

5780 Lincoln Dr., Suite 101, Edina, MN 55436

Phone: 952-800-2120

About McCready Law

Founded in 1999 in Chicago, McCready Law began serving injury victims in Chicago and Northwest Indiana and now represents clients across Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Missouri. The firm handles a full range of personal injury matters, including car accidents, slip-and-fall incidents, wrongful death, dog bites, premises liability and workers’ compensation claims. McCready Law has recovered more than $260 million for clients and offers contingency-fee representation.

