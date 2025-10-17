Home Invest Expands Midwest Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition of CityDeck Landing in Downtown Green Bay

Premier 81-Unit Riverfront Property in America's #1 Rated City Added to Growing Multi-Family Portfolio

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Bay, Wisconsin, September 20th, 2025. Home Invest, a private investment firm specializing in value-driven real estate opportunities and community impact, announced the acquisition of CityDeck Landing, a luxury 81-unit multifamily community located in downtown Green Bay, Wisconsin.The acquisition represents a significant expansion of Home Invest's Midwest presence and reinforces the company's commitment to providing accredited investors with premium real estate investment opportunities in high-growth markets.CityDeck Landing, located at 401 N. Washington Street, stands as Green Bay's premier luxury multifamily community. Built in 2015, the five-story riverfront property features 77 residential units ranging from studios to three-bedroom penthouse lofts, plus 6,700 square feet of commercial space, 82 heated underground parking spaces, and resort-style amenities including a terrace overlooking the Fox River."CityDeck Landing represents the type of institutional-quality asset that aligns with our investment thesis," said Nate Armstrong, Founder and Co-CEO of Home Invest. "It combines luxury living with an exceptional downtown location in one of Wisconsin's top markets. Green Bay was ranked as the top place to live in America U.S. News & World Report, and we're excited to provide our investors with exposure to this market through a well-positioned asset."The acquisition comes at a time of significant growth for Green Bay, which has experienced downtown revitalization and economic diversification. The city benefits from a stable employment base anchored by major employers including Georgia-Pacific Corp., Bellin Memorial Hospital, Aurora BayCare Medical Center, and the Green Bay Packers. The presence of two college campuses, UW-Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, contributes to steady rental demand,"This acquisition exemplifies our strategy of identifying assets in markets with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential," said Chris Lavin, Co-CEO of Home Invest. "We believe in choosing investments where we can make a real impact at the community level. CityDeck represents more than just a financial opportunity: it's a chance to support Green Bay's downtown while providing residents with exceptional housing that enhances their quality of life.”The property's strategic location provides unmatched walkability to Green Bay's revitalized downtown, featuring the Meyer Theater, numerous restaurants and breweries, the Saturday Farmer's Market, and the popular Fridays on the Fox summer concert series. The building sits directly on Green Bay's riverside trail system, which extends along the eastern bank of the Fox River. Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is a nine-minute drive from the downtown location.Home Invest's acquisition strategy focuses on value-add opportunities in growing markets, with emphasis on properties that provide stable cash flow and inflation protection for investors. The firm has completed over $110 million in transactions across various asset classes since its founding in 2014.The company plans to implement strategic capital improvements and operational efficiencies to maximize the property's potential while maintaining its position as Green Bay's premier luxury residential community.About Home InvestFounded in 2014 by Nate Armstrong, Home Invest is a private investment firm that sources real estate investments and deploys capital into profitable properties and enterprises while prioritizing community impact. The company operates as a diversified fund manager with more than $110 million in transactions across multifamily, industrial manufacturing, office, and single-family residential assets.Home Invest's mission is to build wealth that builds people. Through real estate, the company unlocks financial freedom while restoring the neighborhoods it touches, proving that leading with impact multiplies profit. Home Invest provides investment opportunities for accredited investors through private equity funds and syndications, with a focus on value-driven assets in growing markets across the United States.In 2024, Home Invest welcomed Chris Lavin, founder of BrightCove Investments, as Co-CEO, bringing additional expertise and capital to accelerate the company's growth. The firm was recognized as an INC 500 award winner in 2018 as one of America's fastest-growing private companies.For more information about Home Invest and its investment opportunities, visit www.homeinvest.com . Learn about CityDeck Landing at www.citydecklanding.net Media ContactHome Invest LLC4360 Northlake Boulevard, Suite 109Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410Phone: +1-561-783-9463Email: info@homeinvest.comInvestment InquiriesDan Wallace, CFA, Chief Investment OfficerEmail: dan.wallace@homeinvest.comPhone: 561-358-5898This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding expected returns and performance. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal. This information is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or buy securities.

