Message from the United Nations Secretary-General for the UNITAR Platform on Climate Change Literacy “UN CC:Learn”

In light of the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, the United Nations Secretary-General has issued a message highlighting the vital role of climate education in tackling the climate crisis.

As the world faces accelerating climate impacts, he underscored that climate literacy is part of our first line of defense — empowering citizens everywhere to take informed, collective action for a sustainable future.

Through the One United Nations Climate Change Learning Partnership (UN CC:Learn), hosted by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), people around the world are gaining the skills and knowledge needed to respond to the climate emergency. The Partnership supports national climate learning strategies and provides free, high-quality online courses open to all.

With more than one million learners and over half of them women, UN CC:Learn is building the foundations for just transitions, resilient development, and inclusive climate action. Working with over 30 multilateral organizations, it continues to advance climate literacy as a cornerstone of global progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.