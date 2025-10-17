The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina calls for a swift and effective institutional response to the threats targeting journalist Vahidin Durić

The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) calls for continued attention and a prompt and effective response from law enforcement and judicial institutions regarding the threats targeting journalist Vahidin Durić. The Mission underscores the importance of ensuring that all cases endangering journalists’ safety are treated with urgency and diligence, in line with relevant legal provisions.

The Mission also highlights the crucial role of the contact points for journalists within prosecutors’ offices and police agencies across Bosnia and Herzegovina in facilitating effective co-ordination and timely investigation of such cases. Holding perpetrators to account helps deter future attacks and enables journalists to carry out their work in a safer environment.

The Mission reiterates that all media professionals must be guaranteed a safe working environment, in which all fundamental rights and freedoms are fully protected and respected.