Former Homeschool Parent Reaches 1,000 Free Printables Milestone With Homeschool of 1

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as one printable activity during Clare Brown’s homeschooling years has grown into a global online library of more than 1,000 free educational worksheets and crafts. Clare Brown, founder of Homeschool of 1 , celebrates a major milestone in her mission to make creative, accessible learning materials available to every family.Founded in 2017, Homeschool of 1 began as a small homeschooling blog inspired by Clare Brown’s experience teaching her son at home. Over time, it evolved into a leading destination for parents, teachers, and caregivers searching for printable activities that make learning fun and low-pressure. The site now includes more than 1,000 free printables covering math, literacy, science, geography, and themed projects for holidays and cultural celebrations. Families in more than 100 countries use the resources each month.“When I started creating printables for my son, it was just a way to make learning more engaging,” Clare Brown said. “Even though he’s now in high school, it’s amazing to see families around the world still using those same activities in their homes and classrooms.”Each printable is designed for ease of use, clean layouts, bold outlines, and kid-friendly themes that encourage curiosity and creativity. Popular downloads include life cycle worksheets, alphabet tracing cards, word searches, and coloring pages that support both early learning and enrichment at school. Families can also explore hundreds of themed sets tied to major holidays such as Diwali, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. New additions are added daily, ensuring that the growing collection stays relevant for teachers, homeschoolers, and parents throughout the year.Clare Brown’s approach combines personal experience with a professional eye for design. Before homeschooling full-time, she worked in finance for more than a decade, a background that shaped her organized, data-driven approach to creating and categorizing learning materials. That structure has helped Homeschool of 1 grow steadily since its launch, reaching millions of page views annually and building an email community of more than 40,000 subscribers.The milestone reflects a broader trend among families seeking affordable, hands-on educational tools amid the rising cost of formal learning materials. With more parents looking for ways to blend play and education, Clare Brown believes free printables offer an accessible starting point.“I’ve always wanted Homeschool of 1 to remove barriers,” Clare Brown explained. “Every child deserves a chance to learn creatively, whether that happens in a classroom, at the kitchen table, or through a coloring sheet that sparks curiosity.”To explore the full collection of more than 1,000 free printables, visit https://www.homeschoolof1.com

