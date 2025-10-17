Arabiers Holidays Now Offers Customized Kashmir Holiday Packages from the UAE

Arabiers Holidays UAE introduces 2025 customizable Kashmir holiday packages from UAE, featuring Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonmarg winter tours.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arabiers Holidays, one of the UAE’s leading travel companies, has announced its latest collection of customizable Kashmir holiday packages, designed especially for travelers from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and across the UAE. Each itinerary blends scenic beauty, cultural discovery, and personalized comfort, offering UAE residents the perfect winter escape to India’s most picturesque destination.Arabiers Holidays' new Dubai to Kashmir tour packages are thoughtfully designed for different types of travelers, from couples and families to adventure seekers and luxury explorers. Each itinerary includes private transfers, curated stays in premium hand-picked hotels and houseboats, local expert guided tours, and authentic Kashmiri experiences."We are excited to introduce our Dubai to Kashmir winter packages, allowing travelers from the UAE to experience the serene beauty and adventure that Kashmir has to offer," said a spokesperson for Arabiers Holidays. "Our goal is to provide exceptional, hassle-free vacations that create lasting memories. From staying in a traditional heated houseboat on Dal Lake to skiing down the pristine slopes of Gulmarg, these packages are designed to deliver a truly unique and enchanting winter holiday."Explore Their Curated Kashmir Holiday Tour Packages from UAE1. ) Heavenly Winter Kashmir Package from UAEDuration: 4 Nights / 5 DaysDestinations: Srinagar • GulmargIdeal For: Families & couples seeking a short winter escape from Dubai or Abu DhabiPrice: AED 1,200Discover the magic of snow-covered Srinagar and Gulmarg with the Heavenly Winter Kashmir Tour Package from the UAE. Perfect for couples and first-time visitors, this 4-night tour blends romance, comfort, and scenic beauty. Stay in a heated houseboat, enjoy a private Shikara ride on Dal Lake, explore Mughal Gardens, and take in Kashmir’s tranquil winter charm — an ideal short getaway for UAE residents.2. ) Kashmir Snow Sports TourDuration: 5 Nights / 6 DaysDestinations: Srinagar • Gulmarg • PahalgamIdeal For: Adventure lovers & winter sports enthusiastsPrice: AED 1,500Experience the thrill of the Himalayas with the Kashmir Snow Sports Tour from the UAE. Explore Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam while skiing, snowboarding, snow trekking, and enjoying a magical Shikara lighting show. This action-packed 5-night itinerary combines adrenaline and culture — perfect for UAE travelers who love the excitement of snow adventures in breathtaking surroundings.3. ) Frozen Winter Kashmir TourDuration: 5 Nights / 6 DaysDestinations: Srinagar • Gulmarg • Sonmarg • PahalgamIdeal For: Explorers seeking a scenic & cultural mixPrice: AED 1,500Embrace Kashmir’s serene winter beauty with the Frozen Winter Kashmir Tour from the UAE. This 5-night journey spans Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Pahalgam, offering a Shikara ride on Dal Lake, a Gondola lift in Gulmarg, and a guided snow trek to a frozen alpine lake. Perfect for travelers who want both peace and adventure, it delivers a balanced mix of nature, culture, and memorable landscapes.4. ) Luxury Winter Escape – Kashmir from UAEDuration: 7 Nights / 8 DaysDestinations: Srinagar • Gulmarg • Pahalgam • SonmargIdeal For: Luxury seekers, families & couples wanting a stylish Kashmir breakPrice: AED 2,100Indulge in comfort and sophistication with the Luxury Winter Kashmir Tour Package from the UAE. Stay in five-star hotels and heritage houseboats, enjoy private sightseeing tours, a Shikara ride on Dal Lake, and optional heli-skiing in Gulmarg. With all-inclusive meals and chauffeur-driven experiences, this 7-night journey is perfect for travelers from Dubai or Abu Dhabi seeking a high-end mountain retreat.For more details on itineraries, inclusions, and travel options, visit the Kashmir holiday packages from UAE page to explore what best fits your travel plans.Handpicked Accommodations for an Unforgettable StayArabiers Holidays has partnered with a selection of premium and luxury hotels in Kashmir to ensure a comfortable and memorable stay for its guests.- The Lalit Grand Palace, Srinagar (5-Star): Experience unparalleled luxury and heritage at this former royal palace, offering breathtaking views of Dal Lake and impeccable service.- Taj Dal View, Srinagar (5-Star): Perched on a hilltop, this luxurious hotel provides panoramic views of the valley and Dal Lake, combining modern amenities with traditional Kashmiri hospitality.-Hotel Royal Castle, Gulmarg (4-Star): Nestled in the heart of Gulmarg, this hotel offers cozy and elegant rooms with easy access to the Gondola and ski slopes.- Kolahoi Green Heritage, Pahalgam (4-Star): Surrounded by pine forests and offering stunning views of the Lidder River, this hotel is a perfect blend of comfort and nature.- Four Points by Sheraton, Srinagar (3-Star): A contemporary hotel offering modern comforts and a convenient location to explore the city's attractions.All hotels are handpicked by Arabiers Holidays to ensure comfort, safety, and authentic Kashmiri local experiences.Why do UAE People Choose Arabiers Holidays?- Custom Itineraries: Flexible Kashmir packages designed around your travel dates and interests.- Hand-Picked Local Partners: Reliable hotels, verified drivers, and experienced guides.- UAE-Based Support: 24/7 customer assistance before and during travel.- Visa & Flight Assistance: Optional add-ons for complete travel planning convenience.About Arabiers UAE Arabiers Holidays UAE is a leading travel and tourism company dedicated to crafting unique and memorable travel experiences for residents of the United Arab Emirates. With a focus on personalized service and expertly curated itineraries, Arabiers Holidays aims to make exploring the world's most beautiful destinations accessible and hassle-free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.