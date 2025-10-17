Cellulose Gel Market Expected to Generate $2.3 Billion by 2031, Growing At a CAGR of 4.5%

Cellulose Gel Market

Rise in millennial expenditure on packaged food & beverages drive the global cellulose gel market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cellulose Gel Industry Size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $2.3 billion by 2031, and growing with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.Leading Key Players:Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals IncCellulose Solutions Private LimitedE. I. du Pont de Nemours and CompanyJ. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH + Co KGJ.M. Huber CorporationLibraw PharmaMingtai Chemical Co., Ltd.Sigachi Industries LimitedSomaiya GroupSpectrum Chemical Mfg. CorpDownload PDF Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31787 Cellulose gel acts as a thickening agent and stabilizer in ice-creams, milk, and baked food and hence is majorly adopted by the food & beverages industry for manufacturing. This drives the Cellulose Gel Market Growth. It is also majorly used in fat-reduced food products and gluten-free products. It is used extensively in candy preparation as it helps improve quality and textures. Cellulose gel is used as an emulsifier in products like margarines, chewing gums, and peanut butter. Moreover, increased millennial expenditure on packaged food & beverages has resulted in increased Cellulose Gel Market Demand.Cellulose gel is a significant adhesive agent in the production of pencils, paper boxes, and mosquito coils. In addition, it is used in the oil-drilling industry as an ingredient of drilling mud where it works as a water retention agent and viscosity modifier, which also results in enhancing the growth of the cellulose gel market. However, decline in raw material for the production of cellulose gel hinders the market growth.Buy This Research Full Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cellulose-gel-market/purchase-options Cellulose gel is a binder, thickener, and also works as a stabilizer in various food. It is a thickening agent, which is made by reacting cellulose like cotton lint and wood pulp with an imitative of acetic acid. Its unabsorbent promotes its use in food labelling and primary packing applications. Its usage can be increased if it is used as clean label in real food as a natural, familiar ingredient, which is easy to identify and understand. The use of cellulose gel as a clean label is anticipated to foster its sale, in turn boosting the market growth.The cellulose gel market is segmented into source, application, property, and region. On the basis of source, the market is categorized into wood pulp and refined cotton. On the basis of application, the Cellulose Gel industry is classified into food & beverages, oil & refining, pharmaceutical, paint & textile, cosmetics & personal care, paper coating & household care, and others. On the basis of property, the market is divided into thickening agent, stabilizer, binder, anti-repository agent, lubricator, emulsifier, and excipient. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31787 The cellulose gel has seen new innovative application-based solutions in edible films and food coatings. The last few years have seen an upswing in innovation for usage of cellulose gel in food and beverage industry.Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing more than one-third of the global cellulose gel market size . The growth in the region can be attributed to huge demand for convenience diet and thriving food & beverages industry in the region. However, Asia-Pacific cellulose gel market is expected to lead in terms of revenue and manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in potential application of cellulose in the Chinese and Indian markets. The rapid expansion of nutraceuticals in the Indian market led to the increased demand for protein over the years and this drives the demand for cellulose gel in the region. Moreover, there is an increase in the demand for cellulose gel in Asia-Pacific, owing to its use in food & beverages industry.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Tallow Fatty Acid Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tallow-fatty-acid-market-A12490 Swine Feed Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/swine-feed-market-A09039 Tonic Water Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tonic-water-market-A06850

