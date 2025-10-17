Submit Release
New art brands ‘Tradience’ and ‘Homeiichie’ launched

Logo image showing the Japanese art brands “Tradience” and “Homei Ichie.” The brushstroke typography symbolizes the fusion of tradition and modern expression.

Japanese art brands “Tradience” and “Homei Ichie.” Hand-drawn lines that breathe life — where tradition and modernity coexist in every stroke.

Monochrome hand-drawn canvas artwork featuring floral and geometric patterns overlapping to express the cycle of life and nature. Created by artist Initial5.

儚 -HAKANA- The breath of life within imperfection. Hand-drawn lines intertwine, shaping the formless essence of existence.

Beige VANS sneakers featuring hand-drawn black ink patterns of plants and geometric motifs. A wearable artwork by artist Initial5, themed around life and nature.

A redefined piece of everyday life through hand-drawn art. Step by step, these sneakers embody the rhythm of “life” — walking alongside nature.

Artist Initial5 proudly announces the launch of two new art brands: “Tradience” and “Homeiichie”. Both embody the core concept of “Life”

JAPAN, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Initial5 proudly announces the launch of two new art brands: “Tradience” and “Homeiichie”.
Both embody the core concept of “Life”, aiming to reconnect people with nature through hand-drawn expressions.

In today’s world of digital uniformity, we often forget that humans are part of nature itself.
Through hand-drawn imperfection and organic movement, Initial5 seeks to express the warmth, fragility, and beauty of being alive.

Tradience merges tradition and modernity — blending the timeless beauty of Japanese motifs which inspired from "Kimono" with a contemporary sensibility.
Homeiichie, meaning “Walking with a piece of art, feeling the rhythm of life,” captures a quieter, more introspective expression of life and impermanence.

Initial5 will continue to share artworks, fashion pieces, and murals that celebrate the essence of life and nature.

