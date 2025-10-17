New art brands ‘Tradience’ and ‘Homeiichie’ launched

Japanese art brands “Tradience” and “Homei Ichie.” Hand-drawn lines that breathe life — where tradition and modernity coexist in every stroke. 儚 -HAKANA- The breath of life within imperfection. Hand-drawn lines intertwine, shaping the formless essence of existence. A redefined piece of everyday life through hand-drawn art. Step by step, these sneakers embody the rhythm of “life” — walking alongside nature.

JAPAN, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist Initial5 proudly announces the launch of two new art brands: “Tradience” and “Homeiichie”.Both embody the core concept of “Life”, aiming to reconnect people with nature through hand-drawn expressions.In today’s world of digital uniformity, we often forget that humans are part of nature itself.Through hand-drawn imperfection and organic movement, Initial5 seeks to express the warmth, fragility, and beauty of being alive.Tradience merges tradition and modernity — blending the timeless beauty of Japanese motifs which inspired from "Kimono" with a contemporary sensibility.Homeiichie, meaning “Walking with a piece of art, feeling the rhythm of life,” captures a quieter, more introspective expression of life and impermanence.Initial5 will continue to share artworks, fashion pieces, and murals that celebrate the essence of life and nature.

